The Chicago Bears continue to evaluate defensive talent ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, hosting Miami defensive back Keionte Scott at Halas Hall for a Top 30 visit April 13. Scott's visit represents a chance for the Bears to better understand the DNA that makes him such an intriguing defensive option.

Scott, a sixth-year senior, started his collegiate career at the junior-college level before transferring to Auburn and eventually finishing at Miami, where he emerged as one of the Hurricanes most dynamic players. During Miami’s run to the 2025 national championship game, Scott played a hybrid nickel role in a 4-2-5 defensive scheme, showcasing his versatility and agressive play style.

At 24 years old, Scott has demonstrated the ability to line up at slot corner, outside cornerback, and safety, making him a valuable chess piece for NFL defenses. He plays with a physical, downhill mentality,

Known as "Scott the Slot," he's most likely suited as a slot cornerback at the NFL level due to his quickness, ball instincts and even his blitzing ability. He led the NCAA in blitz frequency and pressure rate among defensive backs, and we are seeing more advanced schematics regarding the use of cornerbacks within blitz schemes.

Athletically, Scott possesses the speed necessary to succeed at the next level, highlighted by a reported 4.3-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day. His quick processing and decisive play style make him particularly effective in sub-packages, while his extensive experience on special teams further enhances his value to an NFL roster. The Bears wanted to add more speed and Scott would bring just that.

Never forget Keionte Scott’s pick-six against Ohio State, followed by him staring down their sideline.



Need that mentality in Chicago. Great instincts here by Scott. https://t.co/9BcEUh4Zqo pic.twitter.com/c1t6nPYZtK — Dave (@davebftv) April 13, 2026

Fit with the Chicago Bears

May 9, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen (L), general manager Ryan Poles (C) and head coach Ben Johnson (R) observe during the Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Scott’s skill set fits well with the defensive scheme Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen wants to run. Allen’s scheme places a premium on versatile defensive backs who can disguise coverages, blitz effectively, and contribute in an array of alignments. That is why Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon was paid so well last year. Scott’s experience as an attacking nickel and his willingness to play physically in the run game make him a natural fit for this system. The Bears let safety Jaquan Brisker walk in free agency so Scott's game could help replace that along with adding more speed and being a swiss-army knife in Allen's defense.

The Top 30 visit is especially interesting for Chicago as it allows the organization to evaluate Scott beyond his on-field production. Chicago often uses these meetings to assess character traits, football IQ, medical history, and locker room fit. Given Scott’s reputation at Miami with an infectious energy, the visit provides the Bears an opportunity to confirm that he shares the character and competitiveness they seek in building their defense and fitting into the new Ben Johnson culture that took the city by storm.

If selected, Scott could make an immediate impact in the secondary while carving out a role in nickel and sub-package downs. His versatility and aggressive play style would add valuable depth to the secondary and complement Chicago’s ongoing efforts to construct a defense capable of matching the promise of its high powered offense. This visit is shaping up to be one of the more intriguing evaluations the Bears have conducted during the pre-draft process.