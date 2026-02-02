PFF Has Bears Landing Potential Draft Steal In Texas Tech’s Lee Hunter

This year might be as good as any to “need” a defensive lineman near the top of the draft. Many experts have speculated that 2026’s crop of defensive front players is plenty deep, with a plethora of strong options in the first 100 picks.

The Senior Bowl seemed to have proved that, with players like Caleb Banks and T.J. Parker putting themselves firmly in the Round 1 conversation after being somewhat underrated in early mock drafts.

But in case the Bears miss out on some of the top options up front, they might want to keep tabs on Texas Tech’s Lee Hunter before they start thinking about trading back.

Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema was so impressed by the week of practice Hunter put together that he made Hunter the Bears’ first-round pick in his latest mock draft.

“Hunter made a case for the prospect who had the best overall week at the Senior Bowl. He was impactful in team drills and one-on-ones as a run stopper and a pass rusher. He was good at UCF in years prior, but he really took his game to the next level at Texas Tech this past season, earning an 84.5 PFF run-defense grade and a 75.0 PFF pass-rush grade against true pass sets. His Senior Bowl momentum brings him into Round 1 conversations,” Sikkema wrote.

For those not familiar with the 6-3, 330-pounder’s game, here’s why Hunter being in that first-round conversation is a big deal. While he has the quickness to play the coveted 3-technique role four-man fronts need to see, Hunter is more of a nose tackle/1-technique type with the scheme versatility to take on double teams in odd fronts as well. As such, most people had him penciled in as a second-round prospect based off of positional value.

Until he went to the Senior Bowl and obliterated almost everything in his path.

TTU DT Lee Hunter (one of the 1st rounders here in Mobile) still going 100mph on Thursday. Tells you what you need to know about the young man! Just loves ball. pic.twitter.com/YAW6IIXbLm — Todd McShay (@McShay13) January 29, 2026

His quickness and mator, especially at that size, are sure to intrigue Ryan Poles and Co., and his low center of gravity allows him to consistently overpower guards and tackles, pushing them inexorably into the quarterback’s lap.

Basically, you better hope you win quickly against him. If not, you’re going for a ride whether you like it or not.

It’s quite possible you won’t find a player who’s better suited to wreak havoc no matter where you put him or when he’s in the game, as he’s among the top-60 highest-graded run and pass defenders among interior defensive linemen. Interestingly, one pro comparison people have thrown around for Hunter is DJ Reader, whom Bears head coach Ben Johnson knows well from his days with the Lions. Perhaps Johnson might like to get the Gen Z version of Reader.

Players like Kayden McDonald and Caleb Banks certainly have gotten more buzz than Hunter has so far. But there’s a nonzero chance that, as with Darnell Wright in 2023, the Bears might quietly snag a steal in the guy people are undervaluing this year.

