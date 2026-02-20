Edge System Fits for Chicago Bears to Monitor at Scouting Combine

The Bears approach next week's NFL Scouting Combine with two major defensive needs but a very specific skill set in mind to fill these.

Their greatest requirements are defensive tackles and edge rushers, although there is a need for safeties in numbers because none are under contract. Still, safety is a position easily filled later in the draft every year. Defensive line requires using Day 1 or 2 picks.

They are not looking for 350-pound defensive tackles as plugs. Nor are they pursuing 240-pound edge rushers who can get to a quarterback by racing around the tackle far to the outside. Neither of these types of players fit into Dennis Allen's scheme they use, one which requires more stout edge players and versatile, quick and powerful tackles on the inside.

With the 25th pick and the 57th in Round 2, they could find one at each position easily in a draft labeled by Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema as top-heavy at both positions. It's just that edge rushers are usually valued much higher and Pro Football Focus' big board has six of the defensive ends rated at spots well ahead of where the Bears select.

Rueben Bain Jr. run defense pic.twitter.com/ChUAwBahI8 — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) February 11, 2026

As a result, it would appear they'll have no chance to draft Rueben Bain of Miami, the 6-3, 270-pounder who could fit all requirements they have for the position. They'd need to throw away their draft future to move up high enough to select Bain. Players like Arvell Reese of Ohio State (6-4, 243), David Bailey of Texas Tech (6-3, 250) and Cashius Howell of Texas A&M (6-2, 248) would come in under weight or too short to fit their needs.

Of the remaining top six per PFF , only Keldric Faulk of Auburn and T.J. Parker of Clemson are exact physical matches for what they seek.

Texas Tech defensive end David Bailey is the most dynamic pass rusher in college football, but his strength against the run holds him back from being a top-10 prospect.



+ Triple threat pass rusher

+ Violent and active hand usage

+ Excellent first step

+ Frequently bats down… pic.twitter.com/2YRC8G3Nrw — Drew Collings (@DrewMCollings) February 19, 2026

After Bain, here are the top 10 edge players for the Bears to watch in Indianapolis according to PFF's big board and weeding the undersized players for te scheme fit.

The 40 times will be important. More important are arm length, wingspan, height and weight and the ability they've already shown to rush the passer and stop the run.

Keldric Faulk, Auburn

At 6-6, 285 and a solid 181st of 873 last year in overall PFF grade, he would physically fit the profile an edge in the Allen defense. Mel Kiper ranks Faulk the second best end overall, behind only Bain. Can he be sudden enough off the edge? He had 10 career sacks for three seasons and used his height to knock down six passes, while registering 19 1/2 tackles for loss. PFF has him 16th on the big board, so he may be taken before they get a shot at 25.

T.J. Parker, Clemson

A bit closer to Montez Sweat's size at 6-3, 260, they'd probably want him to add muscle/weight. He's a very proven all-around edge rush type with 21 1/2 sacks and 41 1/2 tackles for loss. For some reason, Mel Kiper continues to insist on classifying edge players as edges or outside linebackers. He has Parker third among outside linebackers, so he is basically saying this is more of a fit for a 3-4 scheme. However, Parker's skill set easily translates as the type of player the Bears would use. He is graded 23rd on PFF's big board but ninth on The Athletic's, so there is a great difference of opinion on him.

T.J. Parker | OLB/DE | Clemson (2024)

6’3 , 265 lbs



• 57 Total Tackles | 24 Solo

• 11 Sacks (T-10th most in ‘24 Edge class)

• 35 Defensive Stops (T-11th)

• 6 FF | 2 Recoveries | 28 QB Hurries | 11 QB Hits



Big, strong, physical Edge. A team will get a diamond in the rough… pic.twitter.com/6ajjvmWR7W — 4MR Fetti 🫡💙🖤 (@trappanthers) February 10, 2026

Akheem Mesidor, Miami

At 6-3, 280, this Canadian would be a Bears fit in every regard. Although they would like someone taller, he's still big enough and his effectiveness last year at all skill sets will especially attract attention. He was graded fourth among all 873 defensive ends by PFF and is 33rd on PFF's big board. He was top 11.7% against the run and top 7.5% as a pass rusher per PFF. Mark Chichester of PFF has him graded the second-best at rushing the passer for true pass rush snaps , behind only 250-pound David Bailey. He has a repertoire of power moves that let him get home. Kiper ranks him fourth among defensive ends. A 12 1/2-sack 2025 season, is sixth in college after starting out two years at West Virginia, show he's ready. With 35 1/2 sacks and 52 1/2 for his career, and four forced fumbles last year, he has game-wrecker capability. But ... he is also already 25 years old on draft day.

New Mexico ED Keyshawn James-Newby (6-2, 240) went from zero-star to 3rd-most QB pressures in CFB



🥇Bain-83

🥈Bailey-81

🥉Newby-74

🏅Mesidor-67



Montana Tech➡️Idaho➡️NM=35+ starts



🐺1st Team All-Frontier, Big Sky, & Mountain West

🐺Explosive first step, attacks interior gaps… pic.twitter.com/q4ivqg1565 — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) February 19, 2026

Derrick Moore, Michigan

He makes the size range at 6-3, 260, although Kiper sees him more as a 3-4 outside linebacker and has him ranked fifth. PFF's Chichester ranks him the third-best rushing the passer in a true pass rush set. His 21 sacks in four seasons included 10 last season. PFF regards him as 60th on its big board overall, which puts him down for Round 2 Bears selection range.

I’m trying to wrap my head around how Derrick Moore isn’t viewed as a first round pick.



6’3 260 Pounds ✅

89.9 Overall Def Grade ✅

92.4 Pass Rush Grade ✅

76.3 Run Def Grade ✅

41 Pressures/11 Sacks ✅

19.8 PRWR % ✅pic.twitter.com/NrSQOJSsXP — Panthers Pulse (@PanthersPulze) February 10, 2026

Anthony Lucas, USC

He has an early Round 3 grade from PFF (70th) but does come in perfect size-wise for the scheme fit at 6-5, 285. His last season only resulted in a 313rd grade among 873 defensive ends for PFF. Kiper doesn't have him down as a top-10 edge player. This would be a Shemar Stewart type of pick because he has never been productive in terms of sacks with only three for his career, and only eight tackles for loss. He started out at defensive tackle before shifting to end at USC.

Every year a number of prospects go from relative unknowns to the 1st round. If I had to predict one based off Week 1 tape I'd go w/ USC DE Anthony Lucas



6-5, 275 pounds (3rd Year). Powerful, violent, and versatile. Didn't cede an inch to the best tackle duo in the country pic.twitter.com/8p9Y3J4O4n — Mike Renner (@mikerenner_) September 3, 2024

Keyron Crawford, Auburn

Though borderline size. At 6-4, 255, the Bears would regard him a fit because that height gives him plenty of opportunity to build weight and strength. He is graded only 170th from last year's edges in college ball and 86th by PFF in this draft, so this is third-round talent. He had 11 1/2 career sacks, and 24 tackles for loss.

Keyron Crawford (6’4 251) Auburn



+ 27.0% win rate on true pass sets during the 2025 season

+ Pursuit speed

+ High effort pass rusher

+ 43 pressures in 2025

+ Versatility to play linebacker and on the edge

+ First step quickness



- 24.4% missed tackle rate in 2025

- Arm length… pic.twitter.com/WnIqlAtw7x — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) February 10, 2026

Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State

A dynamic edge whose numbers impress probably more than his consistency. Still, at 6-5, 265, he is a fit already size-wise and with plenty of height for growing muscle and weight. PFF had him at 90th among 873 edges last year. He is still graded only 92nd on their big board, so a late third-round type. Wit 23 1/2 sacks and 35 tackles for loss, he proved he was a playmaker. He also had seven forced fumbles and knocked down eight passes. A true athlete to watch for vertical leap, broad jump and speed at the combine. He's fifth on Mel Kiper's defensive end rankings.

Penn State Edge #33 Dani Dennis-Sutton 6’5 265



Sutton recorded 17 sacks and 95 pressures in his final 2 seasons with the lions. He sports a dip and rip move that also allows him to set up a spin off of it. He also has flexibility on third down sets lining on the inside



As a… pic.twitter.com/AVslPhNTv1 — Yuri (@Yuri_Ravens) January 9, 2026

Gabe Jacas, Illinois

At 6-3, 275, there are few defensive edge players who would fit Bears plans physically better than the Illini standout. He graded 52nd, so it would be a question whether they could get him in Round 2. PFF saw him most productive as a 5-technique and is not a 3-4 outside linebacker at this size. With 27 sacks and 11 last year, he is an edge force. He had 36 tackles for loss, so he's a run stopper as well. A versatile threat who forced seven fumbles and deflected two passes. Kiper misses the boat on this by grading him with linebackers, seventh overall.

Illinois EDGE Gabe Jacas (Rd 3):



+ 19 sacks, 26.5 TFL in last two years

+ Aggressive going for fumbles

+ Converting speed to power

+ Sturdy anchor vs. run

+ Strings moves together well vs. pass

+ High motor

- Average speed

- Bend

- Inconsistent pad level pic.twitter.com/95churNrsp — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) December 15, 2025

LT Overton, Alabama

The Alabama defensive end comes in 6-5, 275 and ideal size for the Bears at the end spot, but there are some who see him even as a 3-technique rusher. The Bears could use him with both spots as they did with Shemar Turner. With only seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss, they're operating largely on projection here, though. PFF's Sikkema doesn't see him as an immediate impact type. "He just might struggle to threaten the outside shoulder as a pass rusher with a lack of stride length and bend," Sikkema wrote.

LT Overton DL Alabama

6’5 278



➕Scheme versatility

➕Technique vs the run 🔥

➕Physical Tools

➕ Alignment versatility(5-tech/4i/3-tech)



➖Pass rush plan needs development

➖Inconsistent Pad level

➖Snap to snap consistency



Overall: Overton will enter league ready to… pic.twitter.com/Ot9rT11USJ — Omari (@OmariiBrown) February 11, 2026

Caden Curry, Ohio State

With 11 sacks last season, he made a statement about playing at the next level. At 6-3, 262, he wouldn't be a detriment against the run. Kiper is very impressed by him and has him as the sixth best defensive end, although he's not as highly regarded by others.

Caden Curry - DE hybrid

Some of Curry's 11 Sacks from 2025 are presented here, as the 6-3, 260 lb Curry lined up anywhere from a 9 tech, 4i, or even NT/"0" in Matt Patricia's versatile scheme.#NFLDraft2026 #NFLDraft #OhioState #osu #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/UanAuXO8wg — All 22 Films (@All_22_NFL_Cuts) February 14, 2026

