Everything Chicago Bears Have to Fear About Atlanta Falcons in Week 6

The Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons enter their Week 6 battle sitting in the same boat.

The Bears are coming off a brutal loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 that saw Chicago get blown out by its division rival on the strength of putrid performances from quarterback Tyson Bagent and the defense.

The Falcons, meanwhile, had a much closer game, but the result was the same, as Atlanta lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 30-23, in overtime after blowing a fourth-quarter lead.

Atlanta presents plenty of concerns for the Bears in Week 6. Here's a look at four of them.

Falcons' pass-rush

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Cameron Thomas (99) celebrates after a sack during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Falcons' pass-rush has generated 11 sacks this season, tied for the 12th-most in the NFL. What makes that impressive is the fact that Atlanta hasn't had its two best pass-rushers, Jalon Walker and James Pearce.

While they haven't been elite at taking down the quarterback, the Falcons are tied for the fifth-most pressures in the NFL and rank fourth in ESPN's pass-rush win rate.

A lot of that has to do with defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich exceling at drawing up blitzes to help create more pressure.

This would be a good week for Caleb Williams to return, as the Bears will need his mobility to counteract the pressures the Falcons can bring. So far, it looks like he might just be back.

Bijan Robinson

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bijan Robinson is playing like the best running back on the planet this season. Not only does he lead the NFL in rushing yards going into Week 6, he also has the elusiveness and vision that makes it look like everyone is moving in slow motion around him.

The Bears actually have the ninth-best run defense in the NFL in 2026, but some of that has to do with the fact that teams are just chucking it down the field on them.

ESPN's run stop win rate metric isn't as kind, with the Bears ranking 29th in that category.

Chicago will have to put its best foot forward on Sunday and even that may not be enough to stop Robinson.

Drake London

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) leaves the field after losing to the Baltimore Ravens in overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ever since the Falcons started getting competent quarterback play from Michael Penix Jr., London's fortunes have changed.

In the first two games without Penix, London had six catches for 80 yards. In the last three games with Penix under center, 21 catches for 408 yards.

Given the fact that Tyrique Stevenson and Jaylon Johnson have struggled badly this season, it's hard to envision a scenario in which London, who lines up all over the field, doesn't go off.

The hope is Kyler Gordon can return and push Malik Muhammad to more boundary snaps over Stevenson, but that isn't going to help the Bears hide Johnson.

Even if Gordon plays, he isn't likely to see a full workload. It's also unfair to put the tall task of stopping London on Muhammad.

Falcons' run defense

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Divine Deablo (0) tackles Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One way to slow down the Falcons' pass-rush is to get the ground game going. Unfortunately for the Bears, that could prove to be difficult, with Atlanta sporting the fourth-best run defense.

The Bears sport the No. 1 rushing attack in the NFL, but they are also coming off a poor showing on the ground in Week 5 and might not have Kyle Monangai, who is dealing with turf toe.

Not having Monangai for a second consecutive game would be bad news, as he has been Chicago's most consistent running back.