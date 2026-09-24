Everything Chicago Bears Have to Fear About Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3

The Chicago Bears will face one of their toughest challenges of the 2026 NFL season when they host the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field on Monday night.

As if this wasn't a tough enough matchup, there remains a chance the Bears won't have starting quarterback Caleb Williams, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, or backup Tyson Bagent, who is recovering from a concussion.

That means the Bears could face the first-place Eagles with their No. 3 quarterback, Case Keenum, who hasn't thrown a pass in a regular season game since 2023.

The Bears have a lot to be concerned about when it comes to the Eagles' defense, and that's true with or without Williams, but there are also things to be worried about on Philly's offense.

Let's break it all down.

Jonathan Greenard's potential return

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard (58) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Eagles haven't had the veteran edge rusher through their first two games, but there's a chance Greenard makes his return to the field in Week 3.

"Better chance than last week. We'll see how he does in practice," defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said of Greenard's chances of suiting up on Monday night, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic.

Of course, the Bears are already familiar with Greenard, who spent the past two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. In 2024, he had three sacks in two games against Chicago during a 12-sack year before he was blanked in one game against the Bears in 2025.

Fangio admitted that Greenard is "definitely not ready for a full workload," but good edge rushers don't need a ton of snaps to make their presence felt.

Left tackle is of particular concern, as the Bears don't seem to be totally content with Braxton Jones or Theo Benedet, seeing as how they have rotated in each of the first two games.

There's a chance the Bears start Ozzy Trapilo instead of going with that rotation again, but rust could be a factor since it'll be Trapilo's first game back since he suffered a torn patellar tendon in the postseason earlier this year.

Eagles' cornerback trio

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean (33) and cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) tackle Washington Commanders offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (74) at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While their safeties certainly aren't bad, the strength of Philly's secondary is in the cornerbacks room, where the team might sport the best trio in the NFL.

The Eagles have had an elite one-two punch the past few years with former Pro Bowlers Cooper DeJean in the slot and Quinyon Mitchell on the boundary, and then they added Riq Woolen this past offseason to shore up the hole opposite Mitchell.

Through two games, the Eagles are giving up the sixth-fewest passing yards per contest. We would be concerned about this group even if Caleb Williams was playing, but we'll be doubly concerned if Tyson Bagent or Case Keenum start.

Eagles' defensive tackle duo

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) and defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) celebrate a fumble recover against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Eagles sport arguably the best duo up the gut in the NFL with Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter, both of whom are capable of stuffing the run and getting after the quarterback.

While Carter has struggled against the run to begin this season, he does have seven pressures, tied for the eighth-most among interior defensive linemen, according to Pro Football Focus, and one sack, and Davis sports the 13th-best run defense grade.

The Bears have a few concerns on the inside of their offensive line with Joe Thuney, who has given up the second-most pressures on the team with six, and Garrett Bradbury is sporting a 54.7 pass-blocking grade and has given up three pressures. Bradbury has also struggled with penalties, notching five through two games, tied for the most in the league.

The last time these two teams played in Week 13 last season, Carter registered one sack, two pressures, two tackles for loss, two passes defensed and a pair of run stops, and Davis had two pressures, nine tackles and six run stops.

The Bears might have to deal with a little extra pressure up the gut in Week 3, and running the ball between the tackles might be difficult as well.

Saquon Barkley

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) during pre-game warmups against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another question mark for the Eagles, Barkley suffered a stinger on Sunday that forced him out of the game before he eventually returned to finish it out.

If he plays, Barkley is due for a big game, with the veteran running back posting just 92 scoreless yards on 19 carries through two games, and 83 of those yards came in Week 1. In all, Barkley is averaging a healthy 4.8 yards per carry.

As expected, stopping the run has been an issue for Chicago over its first two games, with the Bears giving up 136.3 rushing yards per game, the fifth-most in the NFL. Chicago has also permitted the third-most receiving yards per game to backs.

Jalen Hurts' mobility

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scrambles against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears have actually done a decent job getting pressure, with Chicago posting 33 through two games, but they have only converted five of those into sacks.

Finishing isn't going to get any easier this week, as Hurts is one of the most athletic quarterbacks in the NFL and that allows him to escape pressure, extend plays and pick up yards with his legs.

The Bears haven't faced a quarterback with the kind of mobility that Hurts possesses yet this season, but they are still giving up the 12th-most rushing yards per game to quarterbacks. If the Bears don't contain Hurts, it could be a long day.