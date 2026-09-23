The Bears are behind the 8-ball a bit against the Eagles in Week 3 without quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent.

Chicago is far from a sitting duck, though. Philadelphia is vulnerable where it counts.

Williams had a hamstring injury that wasn't as serious as initially feared when he was carted off the field during the team's 9-3 loss to the Vikings, while Bagent suffered a concussion on the last play of the game that most weren't aware of until Tuesday morning.

Case Keenum steps in for his first start since Christmas Eve 2023 in their stead. Needless to say, Keenum's 62 passing yards and two interceptions as a member of the Texans against the Browns that day don't inspire much confidence right now for Bears fans.

Still, Keenum doesn't have to dial back the clock to his historic University of Houston days and beat the Eagles through the air.

Eagles May Be Vulnerable Against the Run

Sep 13, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) rushes Washington Commanders guard Sam Cosmi (76) during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai have 316 rushing yards and four combined touchdowns through the first two games of the season, good for No. 1 in the league for a running back room.

Chicago's duo is a one-two punch that could knock Philadelphia out at Soldier Field like Clubber Lang's infamous KO of Rocky Balboa in Rocky III.

The Eagles defense is star-studded, but the crown jewel of the unit's run-stopping, Jalen Carter, has a 45.1 overall PFF defensive grade and conditioning seems to be an issue for the interior defensive line. The Linc is hotter than usual in September and Nashville saw historic 157°F turf temperature this past Sunday during Philadelphia's 24-20 win over the Titans.

Still, the group's +0.04 Expected Points Added ranks No. 21 in the league after a Week 1 win over Washington and the Eagles' triumph over Tennessee. The chains are moving against this defensive front, and it's not as though the Commanders and Titans have the most imposing offenses.

If Chicago's running backs are finding openings, Keenum could game-manage for most of the game and pick his spots in the passing game when needed against what has been a lockdown Philly secondary.

Ben Johnson's Offense Has Run Smoothly With All Operators in Chicago

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson directs the team during the second half against there Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 2 notwithstanding, Ben Johnson's offenses have run smoothly with whoever was running the show. Williams is a generational talent, but Bagent has always been efficient in the limited chances he's gotten.

Keenum was once a respected starter in Minnesota who led the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game with an 11-3 record. He is a far better option than a Cooper Rush or a Jack Strand. There are far worse Plan Cs around the NFL. Even at 38.

Johnson's offense may not have done much for Bears fans lately, but the process has always produced.

We'll see if Keenum still has enough left in the tank to lead a team, if even for just a week. He's in his second year in Johnson's system, so at least there's that.

Of course, there's that dynamic running game that might give the Eagles fits. Stay tuned.