Fantasy Start-Sit Week 6: D'Andre Swift, Luther Burden, Rome Odunze, Colston Loveland

The Chicago Bears will be getting a huge piece of their offense back in Week 6 and that will hopefully provide a lift for guys like D'Andre Swift, Colston Loveland, Rome Odunze and Luther Burden.

That huge piece is, of course, quarterback Caleb Williams, who is expected to play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Williams' return couldn't come at a better time, as the Bears are reeling after a loss to the Green Bay Packers last week that saw backup Tyson Bagent struggle mightily.

Now, a look at what we're doing with Swift, Burden, Odunze and Loveland in fantasy football lineups in Week 6.

D'Andre Swift start or sit advice

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) carries the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Swift will once again be operating as the undisputed lead back in Chicago after Kyle Monangai was ruled out for a second straight week because of his turf toe injury.

It has been tough sledding for Swift since his monster Week 1 performance, with Swift ranking as RB18 overall in that span, according to Fantasy Pros.

However, that's still borderline RB2 production, which leaves Swift on the starting map.

This week's matchup against the Falcons won't be a great one, as Atlanta is giving up the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs this season, per CBS Sports.

Even still, an opportunity at volume is enough in and of itself to give Swift another start in Week 6.

Colston Loveland start or sit advice

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) is tackled by Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (58) and safety Evan Williams (33) after making a catch on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers won the game, 31-7. Tork Mason/Green Bay Press-Gazette | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Loveland is easily one of the most disappointing players in fantasy football this season. After the finish he had to 2025, Loveland was expected to be an elite asset at tight end.

Chalk it up to whatever you like, but Loveland has not come close to meeting that expectation, with the Bears tight end ranking as TE33 overall through five games.

Williams is back, but Loveland wasn't producing with Chicago's QB1 in the lineup. We need to see Loveland do something significant before trusting him as a starter again.

Verdict: Sit

Rome Odunze start or sit advice

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) makes a catch against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Odunze has just one game north of 44 yards this season and he has yet to find pay dirt in any contest. That leaves Odunze as the No. 48 wideout in fantasy football.

This matchup against the Falcons is a positive one, with Atlanta ceding the ninth-most fantasy points per game to wideouts.

The return of Williams is a boost, but lest we forget that Odunze only had five catches for 95 yards in the two games Williams played in.

We're just not comfortable starting Odunze until we see more consistent output from the Bears wide receiver.

Verdict: Sit

Luther Burden start or sit advice

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III runs the ball during a game against the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 11, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 31-7. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No matter the quarterback, Burden has proven to be the Bears' most consistent wide receiver this season and ranks as WR26 overall over five contests, which leaves him in flex territory.

Along with the return of Williams, a favorable matchup against the Falcons' pass defense that is permitting the ninth-most fantasy points to the position is another justification for starting the wideout.

Burden, who has topped 61 yards or more three times this season, including twice without Williams, will be in our lineups in Week 6.

Verdict: Start