Fantasy Start-Sit Week 9: Luther Burden, Caleb Williams, Colston Loveland, Rome Odunze

With the Chicago Bears set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, it's time to make some fantasy football start or sit decisions for quarterback Caleb Williams, tight end Colston Loveland and wide receivers Luther Burden and Romd Odunze.

The Bears had yet another impressive offensive performance in Week 8, and it came against an elite defense.

Williams threw for 247 yards and a touchdown, Burden reeled in seven catches for 56 yards and a score, Loveland also had seven grabs but for 64 yards and Odunze was the leading receiver with his 87 yards on four catches.

Looking ahead to Week 9, here's how we're handling Odunze, Williams, Burden and Loveland in fantasy football.

Luther Burden start-or-sit advice

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) runs for a touchdown against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burden has taken the mantle of the team's No. 1 wide receiver from Rome Odunze this season, as evidenced by Burden leading the team in catches (42), receiving yards (547) and receiving touchdowns (three).

Entering Week 9, Burden ranks as WR17 overall in fantasy points per game, according to Fantasy Pros, and that makes him a borderline WR2 play every week. Over the last three weeks, Burden has been even better, ranking as WR8 in that span.

The Buccaneers actually present a tough matchup, with Tampa Bay ceding the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to wideouts this season, according to CBS Sports.

However, both Burden and Caleb Williams are playing at a high level right now and we're confident Burden will still be able to produce on Sunday night.

Verdict: Start

Caleb Williams start-or-sit advice

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks downfield to pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams is in the midst of a breakout season and looks the part of the elite quarterback the Bears hoped he would be when he was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in 2024.

Going into this week, Williams ranks as QB8 overall in fantasy points per game, which makes him a high-end QB2 play.

Tampa Bay offers a stiff matchup, though, with the Bucs giving up the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season.

That said, we've seen enough to still be confident in Williams turning in a strong fantasy performance in Week 9.

Verdict: Start

Colston Loveland start-or-sit advice

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) takes the field prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Loveland has bounced back after a bad start to the season, as the Bears tight end has reeled in 65 yards or more and has scored twice over the last three games.

As a result, Loveland ranks as TE3 overall in fantasy points per game in that span, making him one of the hottest tight ends in fantasy in recent weeks.

The Bucs haven't been as tough on tight ends as they have been on quarterbacks and wideouts, with Tampa surrendering the 11th-most fantasy points per game to the position.

Loveland is a no-brainer starter in Week 9.

Verdict: Start

Rome Odunze start-or-sit advice

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) leaves the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Odunze is coming off one of his best games of the season, and he has had two of his best showings in the past two weeks.

However, that has only led to a WR19 ranking in that span, and his season-long ranking is a depressing WR53.

That's just not good enough to consider Odunze a starter, especially in a matchup against a Bucs defense permitting the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Verdict: Sit

— Sign up for the Bears OnSI newsletter for more free coverage from Chicago Bears on SI —