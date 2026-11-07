Bold Predictions For Bears Week 9 Matchup Against Buccaneers

The Chicago Bears host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their third straight primetime contest on Sunday night. They'll hope to repeat their Monday night performance against the Seattle Seahawks, when they won 34-17 on the road.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bears are favored by 6 points for the matchup. While the vast majority of the experts like their odds of coming away with their fourth straight win, the Bucs are no slouch.

They've given up the second-fewest rushing yards per game (80) and are coming off two straight blowout wins over division rivals. They also boast the league's best rushing offense with 168.6 yards on the ground. Jeffery Simmons and Co. will have their hands full on Sunday night.

While the outcome might be a toss-up, there are a few bankable players on both sides of the ball. We wanted to go out on a limb with a few bold predictions surrounding those players.

Colston Loveland has 100 receiving yards

Oct 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colston Loveland has begun heating up in recent weeks after a rough start to the season. He's had between 65 and 69 yards in each of the past three weeks. He'll continue that positive momentum (and take it to another level) against Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers have a strong rushing defense, but their passing defense ranks squarely in the middle of the pack. To their credit, they've held opposing tight ends in check thus far this season. Mike Gesicki (78 yards) is the only TE to exceed 54 yards against them this season, and that was in the season opener.

That won't matter against Loveland on Sunday night, who plays more like a big receiver anyway. They haven't played a pass-catching tight end like him this season, and he'll reach the century mark on Sunday night.

Montez Sweat gets 2 sacks

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears defensive line Montez Sweat (98) reacts after a sack against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeffery Simmons was as advertised in his debut against Seattle. He completely unlocked Chicago's defense and was a one-man wrecking crew up front. We also saw Montez Sweat reap the benefits of playing next to his college teammate. He would've had three sacks if two hadn't been taken away for penalties in the secondary.

Austin Booker will have a tough draw against Tristan Wirfs on the left side. Sweat's matchup against Luke Goedeke isn't nearly as daunting, though.

We think he'll pick up right where he left off against Tampa Bay. He'll take down Baker Mayfield for two sacks, capitalizing on the Bucs ' focus on slowing Simmons down. The early-season concerns (which were valid at the time) will fall by the wayside.

Caleb Williams throws for 300 yards, 3 TDs

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) leaves the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As we mentioned above on Loveland, the Bucs have a stout run defense. That'll mean this is another week where Caleb Williams has to put the offense on his shoulders. Luckily for Chicago, he's well equipped to handle those duties.

Williams will continue his ascension to one of the league's best young signal-callers. No one has benefited from the Bears' recent primetime matchups more than Williams, who will have another chance to put on a show with all eyes on him.

The Buccaneers have allowed only one 300-yard passer this season, and no quarterback has thrown for 3 touchdowns on Todd Bowles' talented unit. That changes on Sunday night.

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