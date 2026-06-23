Former Bears UDFA and UFL Edge Rusher Worked Out For Chicago Ahead of Training Camp

With the Chicago Bears training camp right around the corner, the team is taking a look at yet another UFL player.

According to the UFL, the Bears worked out Louisville Kings defensive end Xavier Carlton, who was an undrafted free-agent signing of Chicago in 2025.

This is the second UFL player the Bears have worked out recently, with the team also hosting all-UFL linebacker Tony Fields for a workout before Chicago ultimately signed the now-former Columbus Aviators defender.

More info on Xavier Carlton

California Golden Bears linebacker Xavier Carlton. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-5, 273-pound EDGE was with the Kings in 2026 and started in two of the 10 games he played in. The Cal product finished with 41 total tackles and two sacks.

The Bears signed Carlton as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft and he managed to stick with Chicago through the offseason en route to landing on the practice squad.

However, Carlton's stint on the practice squad didn't last long, as he was placed on injured reserve in the second week of September and was later released.

Over five collegiate seasons, two of which were spent with Utah and three at Cal, Carlton posted 19 sacks, 27 tackles for loss and 149 total tackles. His most productive college campaign came in 2024, when Carlton finished with career-highs in tackles for loss (11), sacks (nine) and total tackles (47).

Why Bears are showing interest in Carlton

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

As shaky as the Bears' edge rushers room is with guys like Austin Booker, Dayo Odeyingbo and Shemar Turner opposite Montez Sweat, we would not read too much into this workout.

Even if he's signed, Carlton would be nothing more than a camp body and practice squad candidate. If he was anything special, Chicago wouldn't have cut him loose last year.

What the Bears really need to do is add a legitimate starter or, at the very least, more veteran competition for Booker, Odeyingbo and Turner.

For now, it appears the Bears are content with who they have, but we wouldn't rule out that changing during training camp.