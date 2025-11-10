Former NFL head coach raves about Caleb Williams in powerful message to Bears fans
It's easy to forget how Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was viewed as an NFL Draft prospect just a couple of years ago.
Williams' star-studded collegiate career and endless reel of jaw-dropping plays likely caused coaching staffs and front offices to legitimately consider tanking to get into a position to select him.
He was universally regarded as the top quarterback prospect to enter the NFL since Andrew Luck in 2012.
In fact, some NFL Draft analysts considered Williams to be a generational talent.
But pro football is a 'what have you done for me lately' industry. Whether it's NFL teams that are too quick to boot a player off their roster, or content creators who are way too quick to crush or crown a player after one season, Williams fell victim to the monsoon of negative clickbait after a rookie season that was a mixed bag of ups and downs.
But, remember: pro football is a 'what have you done for me lately' industry.
And what Williams has been doing lately has been pretty incredible.
The Chicago Bears are 6-3 after Week 10's win over the New York Giants, and if the playoffs started today, the Bears would be in. Williams is on pace to become the first quarterback in franchise history to throw for 4,000 yards, and he'll be within striking distance of breaking the franchise's single-season passing touchdown record, too.
He's been as good as advertised, and former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan took a moment during Monday's episode of 'Get Up!' to remind Bears fans just how good Chicago has it right now.
"He's a generational talent," Ryan said. "I think people forget that. He's a generational talent. And now you pair him with a heck of a football coach ... he's going to keep climbing, guys. When it's all said and done, is this a playoff team? It kind of looks that way."