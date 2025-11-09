Stock up: Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze highlight players on the rise after thrilling win
This Bears team might not be winning pretty too often, but they consistently find ways to win the ugly ones. They've now won six out of their last seven games, and most of which have looked a lot like today's 24-20 nail-biter.
It may have looked bleak for the first 53 minutes of the game, but they still found a way to win at the end. It was actually tough to narrow down (some of) the best performers in the game. Chicago had a few standout performances from their talented core of offensive playmakers.
Whose stock is rising the most in Week 10?
Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams' passing stat line might not blow anyone away, but it doesn't account for the six drops by Chicago's pass-catchers today. Two of which would've gone for touchdowns, and a few others would've extended drives. While he still finished with over 280 total yards and two touchdowns, he probably would've exceeded the 400-yard mark if his receivers had done him any favors today.
He also did so while constantly evading the Giants' aggressive pass-rush. The fact that they didn't sack him once (two sacks were taken away due to penalty, though) is a miraculous achievement in its own right.
He's become someone that teams don't want to see late in a one-possession game with the game on the line. He engineered his fourth game-winning drive over the Bears' six-game winning streak today. He once again proved the moment wasn't too big for him.
Rome Odunze
Do you think James Odunze is happy with his son's usage today? Not only did they successfully throw to him on the first play, but they continued to go his way throughout the remainder of the game. He led the team with six catches for 86 yards (on ten targets) and also found the end zone late in the contest.
Odunze quieted the doubters today. It was a beautiful thing to see after a disappointing performance last week.
D'Andre Swift
Speaking of quieting the doubters, D'Andre Swift certainly did that today as well. Ben Johnson mentioned riding the hot hand at running back, and Swift clearly had that today. He finished the game with 80 yards on 13 carries and was one of Chicago's best weapons on offense this year.
Kyle Monangai has earned more carries (he carried the ball seven times for 28 yards today) after his breakout game last week, but Swift proved that he won't be getting phased out anytime soon.
Luther Burden III
I almost went with Colston Loveland here. He's certainly deserving of the recognition, as he had a handful of clutch catches and finished second on the team with 55 receiving yards. For the sake of this article, though, it's tough to leave Luther Burden III off the list. Not only did he finish the game with three catches for 51 yards, but the player he's competing most with for targets, Olamide Zaccheaus, dropped three of the four passes thrown his way this week. I don't see any world where they don't make changes to the pecking order.
He's now caught 16 of 18 targets this year, and they need to give him more opportunities in the passing game. I think they will do just that going forward.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson
I had to include at least one defender on the stock-up list, right? The defense largely struggled when Jaxson Dart was in the game, but the pass-rush was at least able to come up with a few splash plays. They finished the game with four sacks and would've had another one if not for a ticky-tack roughing penalty against Noah Sewell (difficult to comprehend what the refs would've liked him to do differently there). C.J. Gardner-Johnson not only led the team with two of those sacks, but he also led the team with nine tackles. He was all over the field.
The Bears definitely miss Kyler Gordon's coverage abilities, but CJGJ has at least been able to provide a similar impact as a blitzer off the edge. I think that's a role he could have for the rest of the year, regardless of the health of Chicago's top cover men.