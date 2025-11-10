PFF Week 10 grades: How Bears’ offense performed vs. Giants
The Chicago Bears improved their record to 6-3 after a close call against the New York Giants in Week 10. It was a game that once again required fourth-quarter heroics from Caleb Williams and the offense, and they delivered in a big way.
Despite the Bears' wide receivers dropping six passes, Chicago still totaled 220 passing yards and 171 rushing yards. It was an all-around effective performance by Williams, running backs D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, and a pass-catching group led by Rome Odunze.
But the brightest star of the bunch, according to Pro Football Focus' Week 10 grades, was right guard Jonah Jackson.
Jackson led the Bears' offense with an 87.7 grade, which was highlighted by his team-best 86.1 run-blocking grade.
Williams was next on PFF's Week 10 scores with an 81.1, including a 76.2 passing grade. While still a fantastic end-of-game grade, he was down a bit from his performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9, when he scored an elite 90.8.
Rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III was the Chicago Bears' third-highest graded offensive player. He finished Week 10 with a 78.9. His performance against the Giants' secondary drew praise from coach Ben Johnson on Monday.
"You've slowly seen his rep count go up," Johnson said. "He's a guy who is starting to get more targets. It's a trust level between the coaches and the player. It's a trust level between the quarterback and a receiver. It continues to ascend. He has been every productive when he's about to get the ball in his hands and there's a strong argument that we should get it to him more."
Odunze is next up with a 73.6 PFF grade for Week 10, although his run-blocking grade was nothing to brag about (58.7).
As for the opposite end of the spectrum, receiver Olamide Zaccheaus was the worst in class with a 34.2 PFF grade. It's the result of four dropped passes that kept the Giants very much alive. Fellow pass-catcher DJ Moore (46.8) and Monangai (49.4) rounded out the bottom three grades of Week 10.