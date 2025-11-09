3 Bears' offensive Winners in (another) thrilling comeback win over Giants
The Chicago Bears keep finding ways to win, make miraculous rallies and, in the process, beat aging quarterbacks.
Last week, a touchdown in the final minute to beat to the Cincinnati Bengals' 40-year-old Joe Flacco. This week: two touchdowns in the final six minutes to rally against the New York Giants' 36-year-old Russell Wilson.
The Bears got some help in beating the Giants, 24-20, at snowy Soldier Field. For most of the game they couldn't contain New York rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who rushed for two touchdowns and staked his team to a 20-10 lead. But when he left with a concussion and was replaced by the hapless Wilson, the rally was on.
The biggest contributors to the Bears' win which vaults them to 6-3.
MORE: Bears make Rome Odunze's Dad happy, grab early lead vs. Giants
WINNER: Rome Odunze (and his Dad)
After a week of controversy when his father, James, harshly criticized the Bears' use of his son, Rome responded with six catches (on a team-high 10 targets) for 86 yards and the touchdown that pulled Chicago within three late in the fourth quarter.
WINNER: Caleb Williams
His stats - 20 of 36 for 220 yards - aren't gaudy, but more thany any game this season he used his legs and athleticism to keep the Bears in the game. Despite constant pressure he avoided any sacks, and scrambled in for the game-winning touchdown from 17 yards out with 1:47 remaining.
MORE: Injury report points to big games vs. Giants for Bears' Caleb Williams, Kyle Monangai
WINNER: Colston Loveland
A lot of things have to go right to win a game in which you're down 10 points and your opponent has the ball with six minutes remaining. The Bears - assist to Wilson - played perfectly down the stretch. The biggest play of them all might have been the stretching, athletic catch by the rookie tight end on 3rd-and-10 from Chicago's 26. The 20-yard gain kick-started an offense that had been dormant most of the game. Loveland's grab picked up 20 yards and a crucial first down. If he doesn't make that catch the Bears faced 4th and 10 and ... who knows?