Stock down: Tyrique Stevenson, Olamide Zaccheaus struggle in Week Ten nail-biter
The cardiac Bears strike again! It might not have been pretty, but a win is a win. Chicago moved to 6-3 on the season with a 24-20 victory over the injury-riddled Giants.
Many expected the Bears to coast to a relatively easy win against the Giants. That obviously didn't happen, but, like they've done so often this season, they found a way to come away with a win at the end.
Still, a few players (specifically on the defensive side of the ball) came out flat today. Who were some of the most egregious offenders?
Noah Sewell
Noah Sewell got exposed today. He was around the ball all day (which, in his defense, is a testament to his effort), but was rarely able to wrap up and finish the play. He was arguably their worst defensive player today, and that's saying a lot considering how poorly the secondary played.
While I don't hold the roughing penalty against him, I do hold the lack of instincts in coverage and poor tackling angles against him. He should've tackled Devin Singletary in the flat on the 3rd and 1 (which went for 42 yards) and also took an awful angle on Jaxson Dart's 24-yard touchdown run.
Tyrique Stevenson
This was a matchup where I thought Tyrique Stevenson would play extremely well. The Giants don't really have any receivers that scare opposing defenses after the season-ending injury to Malik Nabers. Darius Slayton did his best Nabers impression today, though, and he did so at Stevenson's expense.
He gave up a handful of big plays in the passing game for the second week in a row (although they were expected in last week's matchup against Cincinnati). They'll need him to bounce back quickly with a matchup against Justin Jefferson on the horizon.
Nahshon Wright
Nahshon Wright dropped two easy interceptions today. The Giants wound up scoring a touchdown shortly after the first one went through his hands, and they tacked on three points before the end of the half after he couldn't bring down the second one.
On top of the missed opportunities, he also let up a few big plays in the passing game. He did recover Dart's fumble to secure the Bears' lone turnover of the game (a testament to his effort as well), but struggled mightily otherwise.
Olamide Zaccheaus
I counted seven drops by the Bears. Zaccheaus was responsible for three of them (all of which were costly). Simply put, he should not be on the field over Luther Burden III. There's nothing that Zaccheaus can do that Burden can't, and Burden can do a lot of things that the 28-year-old can't.
The schedule becomes increasingly difficult from here on out. The Bears will need their best players on the field going forward. OZ isn't one of them.