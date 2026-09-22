How Bears Can Prey on Eagles' Identity Crisis After Saquon And Dallas Goedert's Injuries

The Bears got positive news on the injury front on Monday after finding out Caleb Williams' hamstring injury isn't serious. While Tyson Bagent will probably get the start in Week 3, Williams may not be out of the lineup long. Williams wasn't even ruled out for MNF yet.

Chicago got even more good news reading the Eagles' injury report ahead of their Monday Night Football showdown next week.

Philadelphia running back Saquon Barkley is getting an MRI on a neck stinger suffered in Week 2 against the Titans. Barkley ended up returning to the 24-20 win in the second half before sitting for good in the fourth quarter.

If Barkley is even able to suit up, he won't be 100%. Tank Bigsby may take on the bulk of the carries. At worst, it'll be closer to a 50/50 snap split.

Meanwhile, tight end Dallas Goedert suffered a sprained MCL and will be out of action indefinitely. The Birds brought back Zach Ertz to their practice squad to make up for it.

These injury updates should give the Bears confidence in getting back in the win column at Soldier Field this coming Monday.

Bears Safeties Can Sit Back in Coverage More if Saquon isn't Healthy

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) tackles Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barkley's presence or lack thereof completely changes Dennis Allen's gameplan.

If Barkley is a bit player or inactive, Allen can keep his safeties back in coverage. While Bigsby is a disciplined runner between the tackles who had the NFL's best explosive-carry rate (20.6%) among running backs with at least 50 attempts last season, he doesn't command the same level of safety help as Saquon.

Barkley's gravity missing from the action would allow the safeties to help the corners. Jaylon Johnson in particular has struggled, grading out as a 39.9 in coverage in Week 2 against the Vikings, per PFF, and giving up 127 passing yards against the Panthers in Week 1. Johnson also allowed Bryce Young to have a 156.3 passer rating while throwing his way.

The more help Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson get, the better. Jalen Hurts has regained his touch on deep balls, making the Eagles all the more dangerous in the passing game.

Barkley not getting the chance to set up the pass all game would be a big break for the Bears.

Bears Can Feast on Zach Ertz in Potential Eagles Return

Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) walks off the field after loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Johnny Mundt is the immediate beneficiary of Goedert's absence in the tight end room, but it's possible that Ertz gets snaps if he's elevated from the practice squad.

Any snap Ertz receives in protection must be exploited. For the 2025 season on the Commanders, Ertz graded out below a 50 in his 39 pass-blocking snaps. Though Ertz is an effective run blocker, he may not immediately be back into the swing of things after a week of practice.

Ertz is almost exclusively a threat in the passing game, but he only has 51 receptions from Hurts in his career. There isn't some deep-rooted, multi-year chemistry to tap back into.

Nick Sirianni and Sean Mannion are between a rock and a hard place before facing Chicago, potentially at two positions.

We'll see how many chances the Bears will have to take advantage of two notable Eagles injuries this coming Monday night in the Windy City.