Caleb Williams Injury Update Confirms Chicago Bears QB Avoided Significant Issue

The Chicago Bears and their fans have no doubt been holding their breath ever since quarterback Caleb Williams suffered a non-contact hamstring injury during the Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

Well, we're happy to relay that the Bears and their fans can exhale and smile, as it appears Williams has avoided a significant injury.

According to The Ringer's Tom Pelissero, tests revealed that Williams has "avoided any major injury to his hamstring," and there is even hope he could play in Week 3.

"Bears QB Caleb Williams avoided any major injury to his hamstring Sunday, tests confirmed today — and the team isn’t even ruling him out for next Monday’s game against the Eagles," Pelissero wrote.

Adding to that, head coach Ben Johnson was a guest on ESPN Chicago after Pelissero's report dropped and said that "it sounds like it's gonna be a week-to-week deal" for Williams and he "will likely miss some time."

Williams suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the 9-3 loss to Minnesota when he scrambled to his left and pulled up with the issue. The worst was feared right off the bat because it was a non-contact injury, and because Williams was yelling and writhing in pain.

While it remains to be seen if Williams will actually play in Week 3, at least we know that he has sidestepped a significant issue and that's about all we could ask for right now after how things looked initially.

Because the Bears play their next game on Monday against the Philadelphia Eagles, that gives Williams an extra day to get right, which only increases his chances of not missing any time.

That said, there is also a good chance the Bears err on the side of caution and sit Williams, even if he's healthy enough to go. After all, hamstring injuries can be very tricky and the risk of re-injury is fairly high.

Even if Williams does sit out in Week 3, there's appears to be a good chance that is all the time he will miss. We'll have a better idea of where he stands on Thursday, when the Bears release their first injury report of the week.

Tyson Bagent is next man up if Williams is out

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) throws a pass against Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner (15) during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Williams is sidelined, Tyson Bagent will take the reins of the offense. Bagent nearly led the Bears on a late touchdown drive to win the game against the Vikings, but it was thwarted in the closing seconds.

During the offseason, head coach Ben Johnson noted the importance of having a good No. 2 quarterback.

Johnson also said he believes Bagent is one of the best 32 quarterbacks in the NFL, which means the Bears head coach thinks Bagent is a starting-caliber player.

"I do think there's a merit to habing a strong No. 2 quarterback, which he certainly fits that bill. I'm of the mind the mindset he's probably one of the best 32 (QBs) in the NFL. His preseason tape over the past few years has probably confirmed that in my opinion. But if I took myself out of the equation, I want what's best for him. If he would like an opportunity to start I certainly hope he can get that somewhere," Johnson said.

If Williams sits and Bagent can step up and prove Johnson right, that will increase his trade value and the Bears might be able to flip Bagent for a solid draft pick at some point down the road.

Bears' upcoming games

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper Dejean (33) and head coach Nick Sirianni celebrate on the sideline after an interception during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's a look at the next four games the Bears have on their 2026 schedule:

Week 3 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 4 vs. New York Jets

Week 5 at Green Bay Packers

Week 6 at Atlanta Falcons

The contests against the Eagles and Packers are the most difficult, but neither team has looked elite over its first two games. The Jets have actually looked better than the Falcons, but Atlanta might get Michael Penix Jr. back this coming week and he should provide an upgrade over Cooper Rush.

Not the most daunting slate there, but not an easy one, either. Thankfully, it looks like Williams will only miss one of those four games, at most.