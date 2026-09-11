How Caleb Williams Has Become a More Serious Bears Quarterback

The more mature Caleb Williams became a talking point last week when Bears coach Ben Johnson said the goofiness in his quarterback had vanished.

There's more to it than simply seeing someone more mature in their approach, though. Quarterbacks coach J.T. Barrett works with Williams on a closer, more technical basis but painted a very clear picture of the process going on and already accomplished.

The Williams Barrett described wasn't so much goofy as it was a player totally unaware of what was necessary to get the job done. Now, a realization has come over Williams. His eyes have been opened to the possibilities of things he never imagined and it sparked a real desire to delve deeper into achieving success in the manner prescribed by coaches.

"I think last year there was somewhere where he was like, ‘Hey, I'm just going to go out there and,' you know what I’m saying, 'I've been the best for I don't know how long, so I'm just going to go out there and ball.’ That's not the case, that's not how we want to operate, and that's not how the great ones operate in the league.

"So with that, his preparation time he’s put into it outside of just our meeting time, I think it's something that he's matured, definitely, and you can see the progression with that as we’ve been working."

The Packers BACKLOADED Jordan Loves deal.

They have $56 Million in DEAD CAP hits already written in, and a $74.5 M cap hit in 2028.



The Bears will most likely EXTEND Caleb Williams this offseason, but his cap hit won't go up until 2029 and that is WITHOUT backloading his deal pic.twitter.com/i12r6HoRZ7 — Swift Sports Network (@SwiftyNetwork) September 11, 2026

A more clear vision of Johnson's offense

The more serious approach helped Williams, but the better communication resulting from a more serious approach has allowed coaches to take it even one more step.

"With the communication, I think now, just, he’s getting a lot better as far as being able to have a conversation about whatever we’re talking about defensively. A look or an offensive play, he’s being able to picture it and see it a lot quicker.

Panthers S Nick Scott on defending Bears QB Caleb Williams. pic.twitter.com/9vGohPAjwL — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) September 9, 2026

"I think I’ve also done a better job of communicating what I’m trying to look for and what I’m asking for. It’s probably more me than him. I’m getting better as far as teaching, making sure he’s seeing it the same way as we do as coaches."

Some initial resistance to the coaching was natural from Williams, pointed out Barrett.

"I definitely think when there’s somebody new in the room and new information is being coached, and he won the Heisman and was the first overall pick before we got here, he’s done some really cool things, so that’s not crazy as far as being a little skeptical of what’s going on," Barrett said. "I think from everybody, you see just full buy-in from everybody in what coach is preaching to us and making sure we’re all on the same page. That’s something that happens when it’s new."

Caleb Williams thrives in the clutch, and Press Taylor expects more of that this season. pic.twitter.com/Qj36DLMOJn — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) September 10, 2026

Williams bought in and when he did he became totally immersed in the offense and how Johnson wants it run. With the QB on the same page and understanding more, Barrett said the exponential learning occurred.

Williams had gone down the rabbit hole

Williams liked it so much, he was bugging coaches with offseason texts. He wanted to get back into it. This all sounded like Williams had become a bit like Keanu Reeves playing Neo in the scifi movie "The Matrix." His eyes had been opened to what was possible and he couldn't get enough learning.



NEO REPRESENTS YOUR CONSCIOUS MIND



When you look at the Matrix movie, there's something interesting that many people don't even realize



You need to know that it's Neo who realised that something was happening.



Then he met a person who was his master, so to speak: Morpheus.… pic.twitter.com/M3H1lJcutB — God King (@ChiefLord999) September 10, 2026

"We talked to him a couple times, and every time he was like, ‘Man, I'm itching (to get back at it),' " Barrett said. "I was like, "Well, there's time. We'll be ready when it comes.' "

It came and training camp went. Now it's time Sunday at Charlotte to apply all he has learned on the field since the fateful interception against the Rams.

"There's no quarterback in the league I'd rather have right now than Caleb Williams" - @adamrank #thesickpodcast pic.twitter.com/h8BoUnAsrx — The Sick Podcast with Adam Rank (@sickpodadamrank) September 11, 2026

In some other cities, all of this might just seem like a natural and expected result from the development of a young quarterback.

In Chicago, there has been no development of a young quarterback beyond Jim McMahon. And that was 42 to 43 years ago in a different type of league.

What Bears fans are experiencing is completely new and exciting. The next step being taken holds great promise.

.@DannyParkins holds himself accountable by conducting quarterly audits of his takes.



But when it comes to Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, Parkins would like to point out he has never been wrong about him (except for predicting which number Williams would wear in the NFL). pic.twitter.com/SveM4pNFmk — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) September 10, 2026