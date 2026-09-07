Can the 2026 Chicago Bears Boast Their Best Offense in Franchise History?

Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams both have a lot of belief in what they're building on the offensive side of the ball. Neither has shied away from his belief that the Bears offense can be in a league of their own if all goes as planned.

Not only a league of their own in the current NFL landscape. They're shooting for all-time status. They have no interest in hiding their expectations from the media, either.

"You've got 31 other teams coming to training camp saying, 'Our goal is to win the Super Bowl.' I want more than that," Johnson told The Athletic last month. "I want to have the highest-scoring offense ever, which happens to be the 2013 Denver Broncos. I know how many points per game they scored [37.9], and I want to surpass them. I want shutouts. I want blowouts."

Williams echoed a similar sentiment on Maxx Crosby's podcast back in February. He specifically mentioned the same Broncos offense. Johnson has clearly emphasized that goal for the offense.

While it's certainly noble (and appropriate) for them to set their sights on taking the all-time crown, they have a much better chance of being the best in franchise history. What are their odds of hitting that goal this season?

Noteworthy contenders

Sep 28, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) reacts with wide receiver Brandon Marshall (15) after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's no secret that the Bears have a much better history of elite performances on the defensive side of the ball. In fact, their franchise is synonymous with great defenses. They've had a few "Monsters of the Midway" throughout their storied history.

Conversely, their history on the offensive side of the ball has been far less impressive. To put it bluntly, they've lagged far behind. They're still the only franchise without a 4,000-yard passer (although we think that embarrassing record will fall in 2026).

However, that's not to say that they've never had great offensive performances. They've been among the league's best offenses a few times throughout their history. Specifically, (aside from last season) three performances stand out among the crowd of ineptitude.

● 1985 Chicago Bears - 2nd in points (456), 7th in yards (5,837 - third-best in franchise history)

● 1995 Chicago Bears - 8th in points (392), 9th in yards (5,673 - sixth-best in franchise history)

● 2013 Chicago Bears - 2nd in points (445), 8th in yards (6,109 - second-best in franchise history)

Oct 27, 1985; Chicago, IL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton (34) in action against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. The Bears defeated the Vikings 27-9. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's worth noting that the Bears ranked ninth in points (441) and set a franchise record with 6,282 yards last season. You could make a strong case that their current roster is already in the conversation with the teams mentioned above.

The '85 Bears, whose 456 points set the franchise high-water mark, also featured the most dominant defense in NFL history. While their offense also deserves credit for its performance, it's safe to assume they wouldn't have been as proficient under different circumstances on the other side of the ball.

The 1995 squad was the rare occasion where they had a top-flight passing offense. Quarterback Erik Kramer's single-season passing yardage record (3,838 yards) was finally broken last year, and he still holds the record for most passing TDs in a single season with 29.

Their 2013 offense can be viewed in stark contrast to their 1985 squad (and the 2012 Bears, for that matter... because that era of Bears football could never have nice things). Their offense was incredible, while their defense couldn't stop a nosebleed.

How high can they climb if their playmakers take the next step?

Nov 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Caleb Williams, the Bears have something they've never had before: a budding superstar at quarterback. That alone instills reason for significant optimism heading into 2026. The sky is the limit for how far he can take them.

Meanwhile, their extremely impressive supporting cast can really take the offense to the next level. The other great Bears offenses featured proven commodities across the board. Brandon Marshall and Matt Forte had already proven to be elite weapons. The same can be said for Walter Payton and the Bears' veteran offensive line on the '85 squad. Kramer was 31 years old in 1995.

Both Williams and the rest of the Bears' young offensive nucleus haven't come close to reaching their potential. With their core group of playmakers all being between the ages of 21 and 24, they could all reach their peak around the same time. That gives Chicago a long runway for takeoff on the offensive side of the ball.

The deciding factor

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson stands on the sidelines during the second half in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Williams' ceiling will be a huge factor in deciding where the Bears' offense goes this season. However, you could make a strong argument that Ben Johnson is by far the biggest determining factor in Chicago's all-time status.

Like Williams, we don't yet know how high Johnson's ceiling is. He's been lauded as an offensive genius, and that title seems justified after his first year on the job. He helped the league's last-ranked offense in total yards jump to sixth in the same category last season. They finished ninth in total points after finishing 28th in 2024.

If Johnson doesn't learn from his mistakes or doesn't adapt to the defense's counter-punches this season, the Bears' offense will fail to reach the sky-high expectations he has for them. With their talent, they won't be a bad offense, but they also won't live up to their potential.

Alternatively, if he's the next Bill Walsh, Sean McVay, or Sean Payton, then there really isn't a ceiling with Chicago's offense. They can effectively take the governor off the engine and rack up the miles. With their current roster, they will not only be shoo-ins for a record-breaking offensive performance this season, but they'll also be contenders for the next decade.