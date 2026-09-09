Bears vs. Panthers: Caleb Williams Won't Wear a Checkdown Charlie Disguise

Caleb Williams says he had to wear a disguise to avoid a mob scene when he went to a concert last week on his day off,



"I had a mask on, some glasses and it was dark, so it was cool," Williams laughed.



It's just how things have gone for Williams since he became an icon in Chicago by being drafted after Ryan Poles engineered the 2023 trade for the 2024 first overall draft pick with this week's season-opening opponent, Carolina. He's wildly successful and one of the captains again for a young, rising offense.



"Big appreciation," Williams said about the team and city. "Obviously them making that choice (trade) and that decision looking into the future and getting some of the guys that we have, including myself, being able to be here and being able to be at this historical franchise and things like that, it's unbeatable."



Williams won't be disguising anything in the opener, and this has to be a major relief to Bears fans everywhere. All summer and spring the talk from Ben Johnson and the coaching staff had been about getting Williams to be more accurate with his passes and improve his completion percentage.





Caleb Williams talks about the Panthers-Bears trade, says he is appreciative it went down.



Bears received:

- Caleb Williams

- Darnell Wright

- DJ Moore (3-years)

- Luther Burden III

- Tyrique Stevenson

- Tory Taylor

- Sam Roush

- Malik Muhammad



Panthers received:

- Bryce Young… pic.twitter.com/S7Xi4M344H — Caleb Williams Fan Club (@CalebFC18) September 8, 2026

They think they've seen great progress, but this begs the question, were they going too far with it?



After all, Williams didn't lead those seven fourth-quarter comebacks last year by dumping it off to backs. Having him wear a Checkdown Charlie disguise this season would seem to defeat the purpose of that cannon arm.

Caleb Williams going all-in on the Chicago sports scene continues to be an underrated storyline pic.twitter.com/UStQxRETtK — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) September 4, 2026

Enough with the checkdown talk

Could Johnson and the Bears be coaching the big plays out of their quarterback? It seems unlikely because Johnson coached Jared Goff and he maintained that desire to throw it downfield when necessary while obtaining the proper discipline in the offense.



Williams thinks he is more accurate heading into Sunday's opener against the Panthers, but that desire for big plays remains.



Caleb Williams went undercover in the pits for Ye night 2 in Chicago at Soldier Field last night.



Not a single report he was there. pic.twitter.com/yvdNn4ABR1 — BullsMuse (@BullsMuse_) September 5, 2026

"I think throughout my whole career I’ve always been an explosive play guy, so controlling that is more myself," Williams said. (Coach) gives me the reads, he gives me possibly where the ball should go in these coverages and this route’s off in this coverage and all that.



"So it’s just being able to recognize. It’s being able to get to the guys. If there’s a shot, take it. If not, get down to the checkdowns. But I’ve always been a shot taker.”

The shot taker by nature

This has to be a relief to Bears fans who have seen two coaches remove great strengths from previous first-round picks. Matt Nagy didn't want Mitchell Trubisky using his legs too much when he obviously had that talent. Matt Eberflus wanted Justin Fields to do more of what Johnson said he wanted to see from Williams, and go through his progression to the short receiver for easier yards.



Who’s to say Caleb Williams can’t lead the NFL in passing yards?



He threw for over 3,900 passing yards with a completion percentage under 60%. Even if that percentage goes up around 5%, that’s 300-400 more yards.



Crazier things have happened. #Bears pic.twitter.com/L6bfZQpdB4 https://t.co/7Y8YQW7zpM — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) September 8, 2026

Neither succeeded, but Williams has something working his way neither of those quarterbacks had. It's Johnson himself. His play designs make it possible for the big gain from even a checkdown. Catch and run is the hallmark of the passing game he had in Detroit and what the Bears have been striving to duplicate.



"He's doing all the things that good quarterbacks do," Johnson said. "So he's going the right way. I know we talk about him every session we get. Guys, he's had a really good camp and I'm really looking forward to seeing how it comes together for him 17-plus games this year."

No more talk about checkdowns. It's time for the Bears QB to be more accurate, but to rev up the big-play machine again.

A positive note on Caleb, is that he progressed a ton in the second half of the year.



Through the first eight weeks, QBI had him at 88. From Week 9 onwards, he performed at 104.@FB_FilmAnalysis for the assist https://t.co/Kl3tcxtAQk — Austin Mock (@amock419) September 8, 2026