How Caleb Williams Rates as a Potential Super Bowl Quarterback

Bears coach Ben Johnson earlier this week attempted to squash some postgame criticism of Caleb Williams' performance against Tampa Bay.

He diluted it somewhat by spreading out the blame over the full team for four interceptions thrown.

"For 17 games in a season, there are going to be games where every one of us is not at our best, and we need those around us to pick up the slack," Johnson said.

Four interceptions the way Williams threw them wasn't necessarily all on the rest of the team. He had a few terrible decisions and at least one bad throw.

Caleb Williams is just toying with us. pic.twitter.com/rKS0LXcln6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2026

"As a unit, the offense didn't quite perform the way that we're capable of performing," Johnson said. "I think there are a number of individuals that would tell you that was not their best game, certainly this year, and yet as a collective, other guys were able to fill the void.

"We keep talking about how we just have to find a way to score one more point than the opponent, and we did that.”

The important thing for Williams is not this one game as the defense found a way to bail everyone out most of the night and then Williams did deliver in the end. Rather, the focus should be on big picture for Williams with the Bears at the midpoint. His improvement has been obvious. The question is whether it's been good enough to get the Bears to a Super Bowl.

"There are 6 quarterbacks in this league that are just different... Caleb's the only one that doesn't have to carry something. He's got the most complete team."@colincowherd on Caleb Williams & the Bears' Super Bowl chances pic.twitter.com/GZ8mnz2CmS — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 5, 2026

Super Bowl quarterbacks tend to hit specific statistical levels on their way to playing for the Lombardi Trophy.

Looking at the last 10 Super Bowl QBs dating back to the win by the Rams over the Bengals five years ago, Williams' numbers are largely within the parameters necessary for being a QB in "the big game."

The last performance dropped him down a few notches and in some cases below where he needed to be to reach the levels Sam Darnold, Drake May, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy, Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford were at for their Super Bowl appearances.

Here's where Williams sits after his six starts with three missed games due to injury compared to how those passers did in their Super Bowl years.

EPA/Dropback: Yes

The analytic EPA that Johnson places so much emphasis on continues to be a Williams strength, even if he slid down a bit last game. Williams is sixth in EPA/dropback at .19. Of the last 10 QBs, no one has been below 10th among starters. Williams' .19 would be better than five of the last 10 Super Bowl QBs. Only Drake Maye (.32) last year, Brock Purdy (.31) in 2023, and Patrick Mahomes (.29) in 2022 were better. His .19 is the same as Matthew Stafford in 2021.

Completion Percentage: Yes

The average for the 10 QBs was 68.3% and Williams is at 68.7 after his interception-plagued game knocked him down from over 70%. There were four Super Bowl QBs better than 68.3%. The 68.3% is much better than last year's 58.1%, though. Drake Maye last season had the highest completion percentage of the 10 Super Bowl QBs at 72%.

Pains me to say this, but I believe Caleb Williams, talent wise, is better than peak Patrick Mahomes. He makes some insane plays consistently. Faster, stronger arm, elite accuracy, no Tyreek Hill, no Travis Kelce - arguably two of the most dangerous players at position during… — Investments & Sports Club (@StocksSportsRE) November 9, 2026

Passing yards/game: Yes

Williams' average for six games played is 257 and he doesn't hit the 260-yard average of the other 10 but it is better than four of the Super Bowl QBs averaged. Especially considering how much emphasis the Bears place on running the ball, it is well within the right range. Patrick Mahomes' average of 308.2 yards in 2022 was phenomenal but the range dipped as low as Jalen Hurts' 193.5 in 2024. That total didn't hurt Hurts because he and the Eagles ran the ball so well, much like Johnson wants to see from the Bears and anticipates in the second half.

Caleb Williams has his worst career game and the Bears STILL win. Best team in football. Ice Man 🥶 pic.twitter.com/spmWercY1g — Tyler LaRocca (@TylerCLaRocca) November 9, 2026

Yards/Pass Attempt: Yes

One place Williams and the offense need to pick it up somewhat is here, although he still has been better than a few of the 10 Super Bowl QBs were. Williams is at 7.9 yards per attempt. Only Mahomes in 2024 and 2023 was lower. Last year was a rarity when both QBs came in well above 8.0 at 8.9 for Maye and 8.5 for Sam Darnold.

Caleb Williams is averaging 282.5 passing yards per game in games he finishes.



That pace would have him at 2,258 total passing yards through 8 games, placing him 1st on this list.



That pace would also have Caleb at 4,798.5 yards for a full season.



And all of this while… https://t.co/7L32rzEJ1g pic.twitter.com/4yNubXNHDn — Dave™️ 🐻⬇️ Official (@BigDFurny47) November 4, 2026

TDs/Interceptions: No

Williams was well on track here until Sunday night's pick fest. Now his ratio of 4.1 TDs to 2.6 interceptions comes in below all of the last 10 QBs. Mahomes' 2023 mark of 4.5/2.3 was the worst of the 10. Darnold wasn't very good at 5.2/2.9 last year. Williams always points out how he hasn't been a QB to throw interceptions, so perhaps there's a chance he improves this ratio. It would also help if Rome Odunze quits dropping TD passes.

Caleb Williams is everything Patrick Mahomes was supposed to be. — relliK Bear 🐻 (@relliK_booN) November 5, 2026

Passer rating: Yes

Williams' passer rating too a huge nosedive from lofty status in the 100s to 95.4 but it's still his career best by 5.3 points and better than Mahomes in 2024 (93.5) and 2023 (92.6). He'll be hard-pressed to get back up in the area of some of these passers now, such as Purdy's 113.0 in 2023, Maye's 113.5 last year or Burrow's 108.3 in 2021.

Caleb Williams has thrown 11 INTs and 15 TDs in his last 10 games



The guy is in the best situation of any QB in the league. Most time to throw, top 3 run game, and the best play caller in Ben Johnson



Ben Johnson should put him back in the box and call screen and 5 yard hitches… https://t.co/XBpWLPRi4b — jplashkes.eth (@JackiePlashkes) November 11, 2026

First downs: No

This is one area where he might never have a shot at being in the same class as some of these QBs. Johnson's offense stresses running so much that many of their first downs will come on the ground. Williams has only 67 passing first downs and the lows were by Hurts at 171 in 2022 and 174 in 2024. This is a number more reflective of the type of offense than a QB's passing.

Success Rate: Yes

A success rate means gaining 40% of yardage to the sticks on first down, 60% on second down and 100% on third or fourth down. Williams' success rate of 49.3% doesn't look scintillating on the face of it but Hurts never hit 47% in his two Super Bowl season and a 49.3 is actually better than almost all of the other QBs.

I don’t want to be prisoner of the moment, but is Caleb Williams the best QB in the league right now — Alex (@Cinematicc) November 9, 2026