Jarrett Payton Reacts With Emotional Post About Matt Suhey

Another member of the legendary 1985 Chicago Bears has passed away. Iconic fullback Matt Suhey, who enjoyed a 10-year career in the Windy City from 1980 through 1989, died on Sunday, September 6.

Suhey had a special bond with Walter Payton. They depended on one another heavily on the field, as Suhey was responsible for opening up running lanes for Sweetness. Yet somehow, they were even more reliant on one another off the field. Payton's wife, Connie, even compared the duo to a married couple when speaking to ESPN's Melissa Isaacson in 2010.

Walter's son Jarrett also gave some insight into their relationship, and Suhey's passing, via a post on X earlier this afternoon.

"He was my dad’s closest friend. After we lost my dad in 1999, Matt became the biggest father figure I had," Payton wrote. "When everything felt uncertain, he was there. My dad left him in charge and Matt never let that responsibility sit lightly. He protected our family. He looked after us. He made sure we were okay, year after year, without ever making it about himself. That is who he was."

He also added, "Their friendship showed me what real friendship looks like. Not the easy kind. The kind that lasts when the lights go off, when the stadium is empty, when life gets heavy. Brian’s Song told the story of Piccolo and Sayers. Somebody needs to tell the story of 34 and 26. Two men who trusted each other completely. Two men who became brothers."

Jarrett isn't the only one who echoed that sentiment, either. Legendary offensive lineman Tom Thayer, who played alongside Payton and Suhey for three seasons (and Suhey for two more after Payton retired), also said that their relationship was one fit for the big screen when speaking on ESPN 1000 this evening.

Jan 26, 1986; New Orleans, LA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bears quarterback Jim McMahon (9) in action with fullback Matt Suhey (26) against the New England Patriots defense during Super Bowl XX at the Superdome. Chicago defeated New England 46-10. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bond they shared was special. Suhey eventually became the executor of the Payton estate following his passing, which isn't surprising considering Thayer also mentioned that he was a genius when it came to his finances. He even had a separate dorm room at training camp for just his computer setup so he could manage his stocks.

Jarrett Payton ended his post with a heartfelt goodbye to Suhey, and with the conviction that he and his father are reunited once again.

"I know was standing there waiting for him the second he got to heaven. I can see it. That smile. That hug. That reunion they both deserved.

Our family is so thankful for the love he showed us over the years. The Payton family will continue to lift Donna, Joey, Allison, and Scotty up in prayer during this difficult time.

Rest easy, Uncle Matt. We love you. We always will," Payton wrote.