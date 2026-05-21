Bears' Jaylon Johnson's $76M Deal and Rough Season Means His Absence From OTAs Can't Be Ignored

As the Chicago Bears work through the voluntary portion of the offseason program, cornerback Jaylon Johnson is not in attendance.

That was revealed on Thursday, when reporters asked defensive backs coach Al Harris about Johnson and Harris didn't want to comment on the veteran cornerback because he wasn't in the building.

"We're gonna talk about the guys that's just been out there," Harris said, per Adam Hoge of CHGO Bears. "To respect to Jaylon and the organization, we'll just talk about the guys that's been out there."

In a follow-up question, Harris was asked what he expects out of Johnson once he does show up.

"I have no doubt that, fully healthy or whatnot, that we'll get what we need to see," Harris responded. "No doubt about that at all."

Jaylon Johnson's absence is normal

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

This is nothing new for Johnson, as he has routinely not been at the voluntary portion of the offseason program during his career in order to spend time with his family.

"At the end of the day, everybody knows I have a three-year-old daughter back at home in California and I'm a dad before I'm anything else," Johnson said back in 2023 when asked about being absent for the voluntary portion of the offseason.

"Before I'm a football player, before I'm anything. I'm a dad first. I don't get to spend too much time with her during the season because she's back at home in California."

Why Jaylon Johnson should attend OTAs

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Johnson doesn't technically have to show up until June 9, when mandatory minicamp begins, but it would be nice to see him out there for the start of OTAs on May 27, and for multiple reasons.

Again, he doesn't have to attend that, either, because it's voluntary, but Johnson is coming off a rough season in which he struggled with injury and didn't play well when on the field, so it would be a big positive to see him arrive early.

Adding to that, he should have added urgency this year because this is a crucial season for Johnson, who is entering the third year of his four-year, $76 million contract.

If Johnson doesn't play at the level the Bears are paying him to play at, he would be a prime cut candidate in 2027. Chicago can save $16 million while incurring a dead-cap charge of $9 million should they end up releasing the veteran next offseason.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson expressed a desire to hit the reset button and get to know his star cornerback better after he didn't adequately accomplish that last season because of Johnson's extended absence due to injury. Not being around for this part of the offseason program will delay that process.

This is also a crucial campaign for the Bears, who have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations after winning the NFC North and a postseason game last season.