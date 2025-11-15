Jaylon Johnson's status altered for this week against Vikings
The Bears on Saturday downgraded cornerback Jaylon Johnson to "out" for this week's game from "questionable" in what was more of a formality.
It was a matter of paperwork and not a statement about his comeback from groin surgery going awry. No one could have seriously thought Johnson would come back this week after a Week 2 injury and surgery to play a game.
Johnson's 21-day window opened for return on Friday. He's not going to play yet and it's standard protocol to have players on IR whose window is open to be designated as "out" rather than "questionable" on the injury report on the day prior to games. Unlike with the Baltimore Ravens earlier this season, they need to present his true condition relative to returning. It never was going to happen yet.
Because he had surgery and is still recovering from the groin injury, Johnson's conditioning is the issue. They need more than one practice to get him into playing shape again. They'll likely need to go through this formality again next week prior to the Steelers game.
Most likely, they'll need to take this out to around or just after the Eagles game on black Friday before he could satisfy the team he's in good enough condition to play again. Nahshon Wright will likely continue Sunday as starter at cornerback in Johnson's place.
More Chicago Bears News
Sign Up For the Bears Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Chicago Bears Newsletter
X: BearsOnSI