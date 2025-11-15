Bear Digest

Jaylon Johnson's status altered for this week against Vikings

It's more a technicality than anything else, but the Bears have changed their cornerback's designation for the game with Minnesota.

Gene Chamberlain

Jaylon Johnson's designation for this week has gone from questionable to out.
Jaylon Johnson's designation for this week has gone from questionable to out. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Bears on Saturday downgraded cornerback Jaylon Johnson to "out" for this week's game from "questionable" in what was more of a formality.

It was a matter of paperwork and not a statement about his comeback from groin surgery going awry. No one could have seriously thought Johnson would come back this week after a Week 2 injury and surgery to play a game.

Johnson's 21-day window opened for return on Friday. He's not going to  play yet and it's standard protocol to have players on IR whose window is open to be designated as "out" rather than "questionable" on the injury report on the day prior to games. Unlike with the Baltimore Ravens earlier this season, they need to present his true condition relative to returning. It never was going to happen yet.

Because he had surgery and is still recovering  from the groin injury, Johnson's conditioning is the issue. They need more than one practice to get him into playing shape again. They'll likely need to go through this formality again next week prior to the Steelers game.

Most likely, they'll need to take this out to around or just after the Eagles game on black Friday before he could satisfy the team he's in good enough condition to play again. Nahshon Wright will likely continue Sunday as starter at cornerback in Johnson's place.

More Chicago Bears News

Sign Up For the Bears Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Chicago Bears Newsletter

X: BearsOnSI

Published
Gene Chamberlain
GENE CHAMBERLAIN

Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.