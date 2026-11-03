Jeffery Simmons' Debut Gives Bears Every Reason to Land Khalil Mack, Secondary Help

The Chicago Bears look complete with defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons in the middle. At least the Bears did during a 34-17 dismantling of the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Monday Night Football.

Chicago successfully integrated Simmons into the interior and got stunning results. On three occasions, he penetrated the Seahawks' backfield and brought down the ball-carrier, amassing two TFLs and a sack. Simmons had six tackles overall and five pressures.

Best yet, Simmons dominated his matchup with fellow recent trade splash, guard Quenton Nelson, overall, and it was evident that the rest of the defensive front was elevated around him.

"You can feel his presence out there. To come in there and have a share of the lead of tackles and a sack in his first game, his impact was profound," Coach Ben Johnson said postgame on Simmons' spectacular debut.

With the win, the Bears have justified going all in on Simmons, which cost Chicago a 2027 1st-round pick, a 2028 1st-round pick, and a 2027 4th-round pick; though the Bears did receive a 2028 5th-round pick as well.

Ryan Poles and the rest of the front could also freely pursue even more upgrades now, without a guilty conscience.

Bears Must Go All in For Khalil Mack, Secondary Help

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) is introduced prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simmons' defensive impact, plus the continued miracle work from quarterback Caleb Williams and the offense, is enough for Poles to pull the trigger on another big deal. Rumor has it that the secondary and a Khalil Mack reunion are on the front office's radar.

Mack is wasting away on the winless Los Angeles Chargers. While the San Francisco 49ers are also in hot pursuit, and arguably need Mack more given Joey Bosa's unpredictable availability and rookie Mikail Kamara out indefinitely after an ACL injury in the preseason, the Bears cannot back down from trying to bring back a piece who had great years in the Windy City.

The secondary could use reinforcements, though the win in Seattle saw a positive second-half performance that inspires hope. Still, Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson have not impressed on the boundary. Rookie Malik Muhammad has, but was absent against the Seahawks. Even if he returns soon, there is a need for depth on the outside.

Poles making the right moves over the next week could elevate Chicago from one of the NFC's best to definitively the NFC's best. The Bears haven't won a division game yet, but acquiring Mack and/or another cornerback could make this the team to beat in the conference.

Now is the time to go all in. We'll see if Chicago's decision-makers see that vision. They should after MNF.

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