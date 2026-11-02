Bears Target Khalil Mack Discusses Trade Rumors Ahead of NFL Deadline

The Chicago Bears are in the market for an edge rusher and their old friend, Khalil Mack, has constantly been tied to them over the past few weeks.

Mack's name has regularly come up in trade rumors across the NFL and the Bears' fan base isn't the only one that wants to see their team acquire the future Hall of Famer.

As the Chargers lost yet another game on Sunday to push them to 0-7 and a step closer to selling at the trade deadline, Mack was asked about all the noise surrounding him and the team.

"You’ve got to be where your feet are man, ultimately. That can be the most difficult thing when you’re dealing with a lot of outside noise and stuff. Just trying to be where your feet are at all time. That’s kind of been my thing in years past," Mack said, per Eric Williams of FOX Sports.

We didn't sense any "I don't want to be traded" vibes in the comment

Latest Bears, Khalil Mack trade rumors

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles reacts prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FOX's Jay Glazer really kicked off the Mack to Bears trade rumors a few weeks ago when he revealed that the Bears had already called the Chargers about the veteran EDGE.

"I know they've already talked to, you know, the Chargers, saying, 'Hey, what about a guy like Khalil Mack?' I think they're going to be very aggressive. Ryan Poles, that's what he does. More aggressive than the other teams in that division," Glazer said.

More recently, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Chicago is still calling around for an edge rusher and he said he wouldn't be surprised if Mack ended up with the Bears.

"Meanwhile, the Bears may not actually be done," Rapoport said on Sunday morning. "I'm told they are still calling around, still looking on the edges of their defense."

"Wouldn't be surprised if a Khalil Mack trade was in the offer here. A possible reunion for Mack and the Bears," he added.

One step closer

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) is seen against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletic's Jonathan Jones reported on Saturday that Los Angeles has been the roadblock to a Mack trade because the team insists it won't sell off pieces at the trade deadline.

But we're simply not buying it. The Chargers' season was over at 0-6, and it's now even more over at 0-7.

We don't expect a fire sale, but we do expect the Chargers to unload players who are on the final year of their deals, and Mr. Mack is in that group.

There is no reason for the Chargers to hold on to him and they should do the merciful thing and trade Mack to give him an opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl.

The Bears give him that, as well as a familiar landing spot that Mack has made clear he loved.

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