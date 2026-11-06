Worth Two First-Round Picks? Dennis Allen Says Jeffery Simmons Lifts the Whole Bears Defense
In this story:
Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen gave recently acquired defensive tackle addition Jeffery Simmons the highest compliment for a defender: he's so good, Simmons elevates his teammates' play as well.
Simmons had six tackles, two TFLs, one quarterback hit, one pass deflection, and a sack against the Seattle Seahawks in a 34-17 win on Monday Night Football. He was acquired from the Tennessee Titans for a 2027 first-round draft pick, 2028 first-round draft pick, and 2027 fourth-round draft pick. A 2028 fifth-round draft pick also came to Chicago via Tennessee.
"He raises the level of everybody on the field," Allen said. "That's a positive thing. We certainly felt his impact in this game and [are] excited about what I think he can do for us as we keep going in the future."
Allen revealed that he gave Simmons the green light on MNF without any restraints. More than likely, the playbook was simplified, allowing Simmons to rely on his natural strengths against a Seahawks offensive line that was integrating guard Quenton Nelson after a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.
"I really don't feel like we were handcuffed very much in terms of what we could do and what we could call," Allen said. "This guy is the consummate professional. He was on his stuff, knew exactly what to do. And we were really able to go out there and just call the defense however we saw fit."
Jeffery Simmons Changing the Culture For Bears Defense
It's a major sports cliche, but it rings true with Simmons: one man can change the culture. Simmons' effort, as Allen notes, "bleeds off the tape."
A player like that is easy to go to war with. Watching someone finish tackles and show a violent streak towards the game can be contagious. It clearly was for the Bears on Monday night at Lumen Field.
Chicago held Seattle to a 1-of-11 conversion rate on third downs and 1-of-4 red zone efficiency allowed. It wasn't just Simmons, but the entire defensive front crashing the backfield. It was a timely defensive effort in every measurable sense.
The early returns are promising, but the long-term outlook is even more so when it comes to Simmons in the Windy City. He filled a need and then some.
If the defense has a repeat performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday, perhaps Ryan Poles and Co. will stick to their post-Simmons trade status quo.
Andrew Hughes is a freelance journalist based in Austin, Texas, who has bylines across ON SI and The Sporting News. His work has been featured in The Miami Herald, Bleacher Report, and Yahoo Sports. Andrew graduated from Brooklyn College with a degree in journalism in 2017 and has been a sports fan since 1993.Follow ARJHughes