Worth Two First-Round Picks? Dennis Allen Says Jeffery Simmons Lifts the Whole Bears Defense

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen gave recently acquired defensive tackle addition Jeffery Simmons the highest compliment for a defender: he's so good, Simmons elevates his teammates' play as well.

Simmons had six tackles, two TFLs, one quarterback hit, one pass deflection, and a sack against the Seattle Seahawks in a 34-17 win on Monday Night Football. He was acquired from the Tennessee Titans for a 2027 first-round draft pick, 2028 first-round draft pick, and 2027 fourth-round draft pick. A 2028 fifth-round draft pick also came to Chicago via Tennessee.

"He raises the level of everybody on the field," Allen said. "That's a positive thing. We certainly felt his impact in this game and [are] excited about what I think he can do for us as we keep going in the future."

Allen revealed that he gave Simmons the green light on MNF without any restraints. More than likely, the playbook was simplified, allowing Simmons to rely on his natural strengths against a Seahawks offensive line that was integrating guard Quenton Nelson after a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.

"I really don't feel like we were handcuffed very much in terms of what we could do and what we could call," Allen said. "This guy is the consummate professional. He was on his stuff, knew exactly what to do. And we were really able to go out there and just call the defense however we saw fit."

Jeffery Simmons Changing the Culture For Bears Defense

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) takes a moment in the tunnel prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a major sports cliche, but it rings true with Simmons: one man can change the culture. Simmons' effort, as Allen notes, "bleeds off the tape."

A player like that is easy to go to war with. Watching someone finish tackles and show a violent streak towards the game can be contagious. It clearly was for the Bears on Monday night at Lumen Field.

Chicago held Seattle to a 1-of-11 conversion rate on third downs and 1-of-4 red zone efficiency allowed. It wasn't just Simmons, but the entire defensive front crashing the backfield. It was a timely defensive effort in every measurable sense.

The early returns are promising, but the long-term outlook is even more so when it comes to Simmons in the Windy City. He filled a need and then some.

If the defense has a repeat performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday, perhaps Ryan Poles and Co. will stick to their post-Simmons trade status quo.