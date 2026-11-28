With a 9-2 record, the Bears have attained a point in their season most teams dream of reaching.



In fact, ESPN's playoff chance calculator for the NFC has the Bears at 96% now to be in the postseason after they came back to beat the Lions.

That's great if this is your only goal, but what the Bears have to realize is it's a strange year when four teams in their division are above .500, and they will need to scrap every single week for wins within it. They could just as easily go 0-3 in remaining divisional games. Then those playoff chances would look a lot lower than 96%.

Their chances of winning the NFC North at 9-2 and defending their divisional title are only 42%, according to ESPN. At least it gave them the best chance of winning the division, but beating Detroit only left them with an 11 percent better chance of winning it than Detroit, while Minnesota is only 15% behind the Bears.

The #Bears have a strong chance to make the playoffs — even 3 more wins in their next 7 games will be enough to secure a spot



But this team has aspirations beyond just the postseason. This squad has Super Bowl dreams, and this Lions game will be key pic.twitter.com/dkS2aAq2Ev https://t.co/salElzOxTP — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) November 25, 2026

If you want to play the precentage game, the Bears should be striving not just for the NFC North but to take the top seed in the NFC.

The top seed in a conference has won the Super Bowl 53% of the time since 1975, although it's only 35% since 2000, Try winning a Super Bowl as a wild card and it's much, much tougher. Only seven teams in history have done it, so taking the North means something but there is something perhaps more important or just as important.

Bears have only set themselves up for success

What matters in the NFL is what happens in December and later.



"We should continue to get better from here on out so that we're playing our best football in December and January," Bears coach Ben Johnson said.



Johnson said that way back after they beat the Panthers 59-37 in Week 1. Nothing has changed. He knew, and everyone should, that everything until December is merely positioning for a run. Then they have to actually do it.



Chicago Bears are winning the Super Bowl this season



Bear Down 🐻 pic.twitter.com/w3NmANODEw — Bo Tussi 2 (@BoTussi_) November 26, 2026

Last year they went 8-3 in their first 11, then 3-3 to close the regular season. They didn't finish with a fury, losing their last two games. They managed the miracle comeback playoff win over Green Bay before bowing out in overtime with the Rams. So they were playing well, but not good enough.

Positioning themselves is good. Better is winning the division and rolling into the playoffs. Best is winning it all.

Working on their side is that no Super Bowl winner has been better than 9-2 after 11 games since the Eagles started 10-1 in 2017 behind Carson Wentz, before Nick Foles took them to the Lombardi Trophy.

There have been other 9-2 teams after 11 who won the Super Bowl in that period. In 2024 the Eagles were 9-2, won their division, and then went 4-0 in the playoffs. The Chiefs were 9-2 in 2022 before losing a game, then finishing 5-1 and then winning all three postseason games.

The path to the Super Bowl in the NFC now goes through Da Bears! pic.twitter.com/7jusJtXDUN — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) November 26, 2026

In fact, that 2017 Eagles team is the only one since the 2013 Seahawks to have a record after 11 games better than the Bears now have.

Those teams and the other Super Bowl champions are proof that building momentum to close it out right means everything.

There are plenty of examples every year of 9-2 teams who never accomplish anything beyond a playoff berth and/or a division title.

The #Bears have a strong chance to make the playoffs — even 3 more wins in their next 7 games will be enough to secure a spot



But this team has aspirations beyond just the postseason. This squad has Super Bowl dreams, and this Lions game will be key pic.twitter.com/dkS2aAq2Ev https://t.co/salElzOxTP — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) November 25, 2026

The Broncos and Rams last year were 9-2 and never got to the Super Bowl. A year earlier, the same fate befell the Bills. The Chiefs were actually 10-1 in 2024 and did get to the Super Bowl, then lost.

Ben Johnson was the offensive coordinator for a Lions team that went 15-2 and after 11 games was 10-1 in 2024, but they didn't win a single playoff game. The Vikings that same year were 9-2 after 11 and 14-3 in the regular season, then got steamrolled in their first playoff game by the Rams. That Rams team the Vikings lost to in postseason was 5-6 after 11 games.

So it's great and all in Chicago at the moment with a 9-2 record, but building that momentum with a win over a powerful Jacksonville team and then closing strong in four straight games to end the season against teams in position for playoff berths — the Bills, Packers, Lions and Vikings — means everything.



It's all right there for Johnson's team now, just like it was last year when they were 8-3. How they close means much more than any playoff percentage number in November.

If the Bears can’t make it through this, we weren’t going to win the Super Bowl anyways.



Bring. It. On. pic.twitter.com/OqWttVWtxe — Chicago Jay (@Chicago_Jay1) November 25, 2026

Super Bowl winners after 11 games

Since 2010



2025: Seahawks 8-3



2024: Eagles 9-2



2023: Chiefs 8-3



2022: Chiefs 9-2



2021: Rams 7-4



2020: Buccaneers 7-4



2019: Chiefs 7-4



2018: Patriots 8-3



2017: Eagles 10-1



2016: Patriots 9-2



2015: Broncos 9-2



2014: Patriots 9-2



2013: Seahawks 10-1



2012: Ravens 9-2



2011: Giants 6-5



2010: Packers 7-4

The Bears' comeback flipped the NFC North: our model now has the Bears at 48% to win the division, the Lions 29% and the Vikings 22%.



All three are still likely playoff teams (94%, 87%, 79%), and the Vikings still get both of them at home. pic.twitter.com/93DVGejVzh — DGB Ratings (@DGBRatings) November 26, 2026