Key Observations From the Chicago Bears' Week 2 Snap Count Against Vikings

The Chicago Bears suffered a devastating 9-3 loss in their Week 2 home opener against the Minnesota Vikings. The weather played a massive role in the outcome, but their abysmal offensive performance (and how many times they shot themselves in the foot to get there) is inexcusable.

The loss paled in comparison to the feelings conjured by losing Caleb Williams midway through the fourth quarter. However, the Bears got much-needed good news there yesterday afternoon, as it sounds like they dodged a bullet. He should be back in the lineup within the next few weeks as he recovers from a hamstring strain.

With that said, Sunday's game still mattered. There were a few significant insights in the snap count department that majorly contributed to the game's outcome (glaring directly at you, Sam Roush).

Offensive snap count

Player, position Snap count, % of snaps Joe Thuney, OL 74, 100% Jonah Jackson, OL 74, 100% Darnell Wright, OL 74,100% Garrett Bradbury, OL 74, 100% Colston Loveland, TE 64, 86% Caleb Williams, QB 64, 86% Rome Odunze, WR 62, 84% Braxton Jones, OL 55, 74% Cole Kmet, TE 51, 69% D'Andre Swift, RB 50, 68% Kalif Raymond, WR 46, 62% Luther Burden III, WR 44, 57% Kyle Monangai, RB 25, 34% Sam Roush, TE 20, 27% Theo Benedet, OL 19, 26% Tyson Bagent, QB 10, 14% Jahdae Walker, WR 7, 9% Zavion Thomas, WR 2, 3% Roschon Johnson, RB 1, 1%

Observations

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Sam Roush (87) makes a catch during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Too much Sam Roush (20 snaps). Way, way, way, way too much Sam Roush. The Bears' third-round selection will hopefully see roughly 20 fewer snaps next week against Philadelphia.

One of the most intriguing developments came at left tackle. Braxton Jones (55 snaps) and Theo Benedet (19 snaps) both split time there. Unfortunately, it wasn't exactly a potent combination. They were badly overwhelmed against Minnesota's ferocious defensive front. The job will be Ozzy Trapilo's to lose when he's back in the lineup.

The snap count discrepancy among the receivers was also interesting. Rome Odunze's snap count percentage jumped from 48% to 84%. Obviously, that's not shocking considering the fact that he was a game-time decision with a foot injury last week. Luther Burden III's snap count percentage dipped from 73% to 57% (fewer than Kalif Raymond's 62%), though. Game script? Probably, but it's still something to monitor. Burden might not be picking up the offense seamlessly in year two.

Jahdae Walker also saw 27 fewer snaps this week than he did last week (34 to 7). Rome Odunze's role was a clear factor, but Raymond clearly ran away with the WR3 job (although that was pretty obvious after Week 1).

Defensive snap count

Player, position Snaps count, % of snaps Dillon Thieneman, S 52, 100% Jaylon Johnson, CB 52, 100% Devin Bush, LB 52, 100% TJ Edwards, LB 52, 100% Tyrique Stevenson, CB 45, 87% Cam Lewis, DB 41, 79% Grady Jarrett, DT 37, 71% Montez Sweat, DE 36, 69% Malik Muhammad II, CB 32, 62% Dayo Odeyingbo, DE 31, 60% Kentavius Street, DT 28, 54% James Lynch, DT 28, 54% D'Marco Jackson, LB 25, 48% Neville Gallimore, DT 19, 37% Austin Booker, DE 19, 37% Xavier Woods, S 14, 27% Jordan van den Berg, DT 9, 17%

Observations

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg (96) makes a tackle against Cincinnati Bengals running back Kentrel Bullock (31) during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pour some out for the Jordan van den Berg hype train. One week after he and James Lynch both played the same number of snaps (22), he saw the least action among all active defensive players. With Lynch making the most of his 28 snaps (the veteran tied for the team lead with 7 tackles), the train has all but been derailed.

Both starting linebackers, TJ Edwards and Devin Bush, played every snap (52). Neither played well over many of those snaps. Second full plate in a row for Edwards, who played all 68 snaps last week against the Panthers. Unfortunately, he hasn't been eating much.

The Bears were in their base defense more often this week. Fellow linebacker D'Marco Jackson saw nearly half the defensive snaps (48%) after handling only 29% last week.

Notably, Austin Booker's snap count was cut in half this week (40 to 19). Sure, the Bears defense was on the field more, but they're probably trying to keep him fresh for third downs (and don't like his rush-defense skills?). He did get one of the team's three sacks this week, though.

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker (94) tackles Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two heated position battles also established a clear hierarchy this week. Cam Lewis (41 snaps) had the clear edge at safety over Xavier Woods (14 snaps) in the latter's debut. With a clean injury report heading into the game, that battle appears pretty cut-and-dry.

Conversely, defensive tackle Kentavius Street saw nearly an identical snap count this week as last week (29 and 28, respectively). Meanwhile, Neville Gallimore's snaps dipped from 29 to 19. Not a massive difference in snap percentage, but a pretty substantial development with Lynch's playing time soaring. They might be taking a hot hand approach there.