Why Kalif Raymond's Big Game Against the Panthers Could be a Sign of Things to Come

Chicago Bears receiver Kalif Raymond had only one game with more than 8 targets before today's contest. The veteran pass-catcher never had a game with 8 catches. That is, until today.

The 32-year-old led the team in both catches (8) and receiving yards (84) in the team's 59-37 blowout win over the Panthers. He caught 8 of 9 targets (four more than the next-closest receiver) thrown his way.

With 14 Week 1 matchups in the books, Raymond currently ranks fourth among all pass-catchers in terms of target share. His 34.6% target share is behind only Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Justin Jefferson, and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Just four of the league's premier receivers, and the rest of the league trailing far behind.

Many expected Raymond to replace the impact Olimade Zaccheaus provided (albeit with much more efficiency and much less annoyance in the drop department) last season. So much for that. He not only already bested Zaccheaus' season-high in targets, but his yardage output also would've been DJ Moore's second-best game of the year.

I, myself, am guilty of significantly underrating Raymond's impact. I predicted that he'd have 250 yards this season in my season-long stat predictions piece last week.

With him already being a third of the way there with 16 games to go, I'd say he has a chance to make me eat my words. He also has a good chance to continue outperforming expectations this year.

Kalif Raymond looks like Caleb Williams' security blanket

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond (14) is tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Will Lee III (24) in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most impressive aspect of Raymond's performance was that five of his eight grabs came on third down. Four of them successfully moved the sticks for Chicago. He largely filled the role that many expected tight end Colston Loveland to fill early and often this season.

Raymond not only seems to have already earned Williams' trust, but he also has Ben Johnson's trust from their days in Detroit (he specifically called him a "glue guy" last month). As long as he proves to be worthy of a key role, it's safe to assume that Johnson will draw up a few targets for the veteran every week.

Aug 5, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond (14) runs with the ball during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, it'd be naive to expect Raymond to lead the team in targets on a weekly basis. There are simply too many mouths to feed, and one of them (Colston Loveland) didn't even have a nibble today. He's still starving going into the Week 2 matchup against Minnesota. Raymond isn't going to go 8-for-84 every week, and he will probably have some near-goose eggs.

With that said, he will have a role this season. Assuming he stays healthy, he'll probably retain that role all season. Jahdae Walker and Zavion Thomas will also be involved (as we saw today with Walker catching a TD), but Raymond is primed to provide a major return on the $3.5 million investment they made in him.