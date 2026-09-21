4 Winners and 4 Losers From Bears Week 2 Heartbreaker Against Vikings

Well, I don't think that was the type of game anyone expected to see today. One week after the Vikings and Bears combined for 98 points, they both combined for a whopping 12 points today.

Obviously, nothing from the game is more monumental than the health of quarterback Caleb Williams, who went down with a non-contact injury midway through the fourth quarter. However, they did still play a game today (even if it feels like a lifetime has already passed since the game kicked off).

The chess match between Bears head coach Ben Johnson and Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores was the one everyone was eagerly anticipating. The former entered the game with a 5-1 lead in that head-to-head matchup, but Flores' defense had the clear edge in the elements today. Minnesota held Chicago's high-octane offensive attack to 297 yards (including 93 yards in the first half).

The rain and wind definitely played a role in the abysmal offensive performance today. The Bears will be licking their wounds and praying that Williams will be able to return to the lineup at some point this season.

However, in the meantime, there were a few significant winners and losers on both sides of the ball for Chicago. Who are the most glaring examples of each?

Winner: James Lynch

Aug 15, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle James Lynch (97) takes the field before the game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive tackle James Lynch flashed time and time again today. The rush defense didn't have a great performance, but he was consistently around the ball whenever Minnesota ran up the gut. His seven tackles were tied for the most on the team (with Dillon Thieneman).

Lynch might not be a big name, but he's carved out a substantial role in the interior defensive line rotation. He made a case for even more playing time today.

Loser: Braxton Jones

Jul 31, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones (70) walks on the field during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offensive line won't be getting much love in the film review sessions at Halas Hall this week. Left tackle Braxton Jones was arguably their weakest link from the first snap onward. He was consistently overwhelmed by Minnesota's defensive front and committed two bad penalties (an obvious hold and an illegal formation in which he was lined up too far off the line).

The only (personal) positive for Jones is that backup Theo Benedet wasn't much better whenever he was out there. The job will be Ozzy Trapilo's to lose as soon as he's back in the lineup (which seemingly might be soon). Not possibly soon enough, though.

Winner: Dennis Allen

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on from the sideline in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen quieted some concerns surrounding Chicago's defense today. Sure, they were going up against backup quarterback Carson Wentz, but it's not easy to hold an offense to nine points. That's almost as difficult as losing a game where a defense holds an opponent to nine points.

Wentz missed a few open passes today, but the coverage was usually stout. As was the defensive line. The rainy weather didn't hurt, either. None of that changes the fact that the defense played extremely well today, though. This was the exact type of performance they needed (and will unfortunately continue to need with Williams potentially on the shelf).

Loser: Garrett Bradbury

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bears center Garrett Bradbury (67) reacts to a touchdown scored by running back D'Andre Swift (4) in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Center Garrett Bradbury was a walking penalty today. Four penalties in the first half. Five penalties on the game. That's simply unacceptable. After helping lead the way to 291 yards on the ground last week, he couldn't get much traction against the Vikings' vaunted defensive front (especially in the first half) today.

Bradbury won the starting center job over second-round pick Logan Jones in a landslide. They seemingly highly value his veteran presence as Williams continues to mature. However, he won't survive many more performances like today's. His leash is not endless, and Jones might see the lineup at some point this season if Bradbury continues to struggle.

Winner: Kalif Raymond

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond (14) with the ball as Carolina Panthers cornerback Will Lee III (24) defends in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kalif Raymond was once again Caleb Williams' safety blanket against the Vikings. He finished the game with a modest five grabs for 40 yards, but four of those grabs came on third-down. It wasn't nearly as gaudy a stat line as last week's eight-catch, 84-yard performance, but he still made an impact. That's more than virtually any other pass-catcher can say.

Raymond's role on offense is all but set in stone. He's earned Williams' trust, and is their lone consistent receiving weapon through the first two games. Just as everyone expected would be the case...

Loser: Sam Roush

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Sam Roush (87) after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight end Sam Roush doesn't look ready to play a big role on offense. In fact, I'd be perfectly content with them scrapping all 13-personnel plays for the time being until he gets more comfortable in the offense. He was penalized once for an illegal shift in the first half, and that was unfortunately far from the only disappointing play the third-round pick made today.

Roush dropped two passes today, including one that would've potentially been a touchdown if he had been able to hold onto it. The butterfly effect definitely comes into play here (and you can't really dock Roush for it), but Williams got hurt four plays later. Had he held onto the ball, the sky over the Windy City might not feel so much like it's falling. Again, that's not fair to put on him... but HOLD ON TO THE BALL?

An incredibly frustrating performance that he put a capper on by whiffing on his block for the game-tying field goal. Ridiculously awful performance by the third-round selection.

Winner: Malik Muhammad II

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Malik Muhammad (24) after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nickelback Malik Muhammad II will definitely have a weekly role for the Bears this season, regardless of Kyler Gordon's health. The fourth-round selection was one of their only bright spots in the secondary last week (alongside Dillon Thieneman), and the same sentiment can be applied to today's showing.

Muhammad showed some Gordon-esque traits in the blitz game, nabbing his first career sack that ended a Vikings third-quarter drive. He also more than held his own in coverage against the Vikings' potent duo of Justin Jefferson (although he seemingly didn't get much work against him) and Jordan Addison.

Loser: D'Andre Swift

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs the ball against Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman (51) during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back D'Andre Swift had a roller-coaster performance today. He helped spark their first drive of the second half after struggling mightily to find room to run, but later coughed up the ball on the goal line. Swift then bounced back with an electric 32-yard catch-and-run in the fourth quarter. It was a weird day.

He finished with only 45 yards off 15 attempts (although he did add 54 yards through the air). Sure, it was pouring all day, and the offensive line played terribly, but you can't fumble on the one-yard line. That can't happen. Swift will be fine going forward, but he was part of the problem today.