Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. This is the last time I’ll be in your inbox for a little while. I’m going on parental leave starting Monday and will be back at the start of the new year. In the meantime, a crew of top-notch replacements will keep SI:AM running as usual.

In today’s SI:AM:

🏈 Puka’s minimal punishment

🏀 LSU’s sudden reversal

🏆 NFL midseason awards picks

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He got off easy

Puka Nacua was suspended three games by the NFL yesterday. Well, sort of.

Nacua’s ban stems from a December incident in which he allegedly bit a woman and made an “unprovoked antisemitic statement.” The woman filed a civil suit against Nacua; his attorney denied that he made any antisemitic statements, characterized the biting as “horseplay” and accused the woman of attempting to blackmail Nacua.

The NFL evidently decided that the allegations were serious and credible enough to warrant a suspension, but it also timed the suspension such that Nacua will face minimal consequences for his actions . Nacua was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 12 with two sprained ligaments in his knee and turf toe. He’s required to remain on IR for at least three more games and will serve his suspension while he sits out.

Nacua will still lose three game checks amounting to a total of roughly $960,000, but the NFL watered down his punishment by suspending him now and not forcing him to miss any games.

Being forced to sit out a game is a crucial part of the punishment of a suspension. Losing the money hurts, but it’s compounded by sitting at home, feeling like you let your teammates down as they try to win without you. And the money Nacua is set to lose is a drop in the bucket compared to what he’s set to make very soon. He’ll be a free agent at the conclusion of this season, at which point he’ll be free to sign a new contract that should rival the deals signed by Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Ja’Marr Chase, both of which are worth more than $40 million annually. That’s more than seven times what Nacua is making this year.

The league has a serious problem of players committing violence against women. In Nacua’s case, there’s also the troubling recurrence of antisemitism. The incident with the woman who filed the lawsuit came two weeks after Nacua appeared on a livestream with the streamer Adin Ross, who encouraged Nacua to do an antisemitic touchdown celebration. Nacua performed the gesture alongside Ross on the stream and later apologized , saying he “had no idea” the gesture was offensive. Fourteen days later, he allegedly made an antisemitic remark before biting the woman on the shoulder.

The NFL had an opportunity to send a message with how it handled the Nacua case. Unfortunately, the message was that the league is content to let players slide.

LSU’s U-turn in RJ Luis Jr. case

RJ Luis Jr.’s first game with LSU was also his last. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I wrote yesterday about RJ Luis Jr.’s controversial first game for the LSU men’s basketball program. As it turns out, it was also his last .

University president Wade Rousse issued a statement yesterday evening saying that he had instructed Tigers coach Will Wade not to play Luis in any more games. Shortly after, Luis’s attorney Tony Clayton told ESPN that Luis has decided not to pursue additional legal action to continue his fight for another year of eligibility.

LSU’s months-long attempts to roster Luis—who had previously signed contracts with two NBA teams, although he did not appear in any regular-season pro games—had sparked understandable consternation for the NCAA, the SEC and LSU’s fellow members of the conference. It was clear from the beginning that allowing Luis to suit up would be treated as an act of war against the very nature of college sports. And yet Wade still decided to call Luis off the bench in Wednesday night’s game against Louisiana-Monroe.

LSU was required to put Luis on the roster after an order by an East Baton Rouge judge last week, but the judge couldn’t order Wade to sub Luis into the game. Rousse could have instructed the coach not to play Luis before the game. Instead, he waited until after backlash threatened LSU’s continued membership in the SEC. I hope it was all worth it to eke out a win over a lousy Sun Belt team.

The best of Sports Illustrated

The White Sox dumped Luis Castillo’s salary in a trade with the Rockies. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The top five…

Fifteen-year veteran Harrison Barnes threw down an impressive slam in a win over the Clippers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

… things I saw last night:

5. Harrison Barnes’s powerful one-handed dunk . I was going to make a comment about how impressive it was for a guy his age, but then I found out that he’s only three months older than me.

4. Victor Wembanyama’s unique dunk/jump shot combo . Wemby said later that he was trying to find a way not to irritate a blister he has on his hand from dunking so much. Humblebrag.

3. Houston forward Joseph Tugler’s chase-down block against Kansas. Tugler ranks 12th in the nation in blocks over the past four seasons.

2. Stars goalie Jake Oettinger’s poke check to deny a scoring opportunity in overtime. Dallas went on to beat the Golden Knights in a shootout.

1. Jacurri Brown’s difficult game-winning touchdown catch for Rice against Temple. Brown began the season as the Owls’ starting quarterback before moving to receiver.

📺 What we’re watching today …

NBA

Raptors at Pistons, 7:30 p.m. ET, Prime Video

Rockets at Nuggets, 10 p.m. ET, Prime Video

College football

Clemson at Duke, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 13 Oregon at Michigan State, 8 p.m. ET, FOX

Men’s college basketball

Kentucky at Indiana (at Lucas Oil Stadium), 8 p.m. ET, CBS