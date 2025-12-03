Kyle Monangai is heating up at the right time for the Chicago Bears

Despite being the 22nd running back off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft, Kyle Monangai has been one of the best backs from this year's class. He ranks fourth with 591 yards on the ground and is tied for second with five rushing touchdowns through the first 12 games.

The 23-year-old has a mere 43 fewer yards than Ashton Jeanty, who was selected 227 picks before him, despite having 60 (!!!) fewer carries. Do you think he would eclipse 43 yards on those 60 attempts? I personally think he likely would.

Rushing production this season



Ashton Jeanty (1st RB drafted):

- 604 rushing yards

- 4 rushing TDs

- 3.6 YPC



Kyle Monangai (22nd RB drafted):

- 591 rushing yards

- 5 rushing TDs

- 4.9 YPC pic.twitter.com/hDE4WQtuK8 — Underdog (@Underdog) November 28, 2025

He's also the only rookie who has eclipsed the century mark on the ground twice this season. Simply put, he's been a revelation. The Bears certainly found something special in their seventh-round rookie, and Ben Johnson says they've known it for a long time.

"Not only is he a hard runner, willing to lower his shoulder, tough to bring down, but this guy can do it all," Johnson said during an interview with ESPN analyst Peter Schrager. "I've got a trust level with him that's above and beyond."

Johnson deployed a thunder-and-lightning approach with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in Detroit. Chicago seems to have found a similar pairing with Monangai, who brings the power to the equation, and D'Andre Swift, who brings the speed element. They have eerily similar vibes and eerily similar production to when Johnson was calling the plays for the Lions. In fact, you could make a strong case that they've been even more efficient than their counterpart this year.

D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai became the first Bears duo to each rush for 100+ yards in 40 years, when Walter Payton and Matt Suhey accomplished the feat vs. Detroit in 1985 😲 pic.twitter.com/3r5mMyOKET — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) November 28, 2025

With the playoffs on the horizon and the Bears looking to make a deep run as the NFC's current number one seed (really, how awesome is that?), they will probably lean on the ground game even more as the regular season comes to a close. That will especially be the case with each of their games being played outdoors in the elements the rest of the way.

It'll be Bear weather, and Chicago has a bear of a running back in Kyle Monangai.