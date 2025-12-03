An NFL head coach reportedly wanted to hire Ben Johnson in a completely different role

Upstart defensive coordinator Ben Johnson? The thought might not be as crazy as it sounds.

Chicago Bears reporter Brad Biggs mentioned on 670 The Score's Mully & Haugh show that Bengals head coach Zac Taylor tried to lure Johnson to Cincinnati's defensive staff.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor thought so highly of Bears head coach Ben Johnson that he tried on multiple occasions in the past to hire Johnson as a defensive coach just to get him in the building. pic.twitter.com/XWa7IjPfxM — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) December 2, 2025

Taylor and Johnson both joined the Dolphins staff in 2012 and worked together through the 2015 season, when the former left to become the offensive coordinator at the University of Cincinnati. Meanwhile, Johnson remained with Miami through the 2018 season.

Taylor became the Bengals' head coach in 2019. Interestingly, that was the same year Johnson made the jump to Detroit after getting axed by new head coach Brian Flores. Based on everything we now know, I think that might've been when Taylor tried to bring him aboard. I find it hard to believe that he would try to lure him away from the Lions (although I suppose it's possible), and it makes sense that he was putting together his staff at that point.

I know some might be saying, "If he thought so highly of him, then why didn't he try to hire on the offensive side?" To those, I say, I have no clue. I've got that same question myself. We've clearly seen how well that's worked out both in Detroit and now in Chicago. Potentially poor decision-making, I guess?

Although, in Taylor's defense, who knows? Johnson has proven to be an elite offensive mind, but who's to say he wouldn't have had a similar impact on the defensive side of the ball if he spent six years in Detroit (or, if the Bengals coach had his way, Cincinnati) strengthening his expertise on defense instead of offense? Could he have similarly risen the ranks as a defensive coach?

It's tough to say, but Bears fans are surely thrilled with the outcome. They wouldn't change a thing.