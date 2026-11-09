Kyler Gordon Injury Update: Latest News on Bears DB's Status in Week 9 Game

The Chicago Bears have an injury concern with cornerback Kyler Gordon in the second half of the Week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gordon suffered an injury in the third quarter when he was trying to make a play on a deep ball to Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson.

"Bears nickel back Kyler Gordon is down. Trainers are tending to him right now," Adam Jahns of CHGO Bears wrote.

Prior to getting banged-up, Gordon tallied three tackles in the contest.

Follow our tracker below for the latest updates on Gordon's status for the rest of the game against the Bucs.

Kyler Gordon injury updates

Chicago Bears defensive back Kyler Gordon (6) pressures Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UPDATE: After making a trip to the medical tent, Gordon is now on his way back to the locker room, according to The Chicago Tribune's Sean Hammond.

Hammond also notes that it looks like Gordon's injury issue is with his left arm.

"Kyler Gordon heads off to the locker room. Looks like something with his left arm," Hammond wrote.

Gordon going back to the locker room is not a good sign, but hopefully it isn't as bad as it looks currently.

There hasn't been an update from the team yet.

END OF UPDATE

Gordon stayed down on the field after the play and was writing in pain. As of this writing it isn't clear exactly what he's dealing with.

We'll update this page once there's more information.

Impact of Kyler Gordon's injury

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) takes the field prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Losing Gordon would obviously leave the Bears with a hole at the slot cornerback spot, which is even more problematic because Chicago is very short-handed at cornerback to begin with.

Not only was Malik Muhammad ruled out for this game, but the Bears don't even have Tyrique Stevenson right now after he suffered a hand injury that has him questionable to return.

Gordon's impact extends beyond just his coverage, though, as he has been a total menace in the pass-rush this season with a career-high four sacks.

With Stevenson, Gordon and Muhammad all sidelined, Chicago is deploying Cam Lewis in the slot and Elijah Hicks on the back end at safety. Clark Phillips will take over on the boundary.

— Sign up for the Bears OnSI newsletter for more free coverage from Chicago Bears on SI —