Kyler Gordon Injury Update: Latest News on Bears DB's Status in Week 9 Game
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The Chicago Bears have an injury concern with cornerback Kyler Gordon in the second half of the Week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Gordon suffered an injury in the third quarter when he was trying to make a play on a deep ball to Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson.
"Bears nickel back Kyler Gordon is down. Trainers are tending to him right now," Adam Jahns of CHGO Bears wrote.
Prior to getting banged-up, Gordon tallied three tackles in the contest.
Follow our tracker below for the latest updates on Gordon's status for the rest of the game against the Bucs.
Kyler Gordon injury updates
UPDATE: After making a trip to the medical tent, Gordon is now on his way back to the locker room, according to The Chicago Tribune's Sean Hammond.
Hammond also notes that it looks like Gordon's injury issue is with his left arm.
"Kyler Gordon heads off to the locker room. Looks like something with his left arm," Hammond wrote.
Gordon going back to the locker room is not a good sign, but hopefully it isn't as bad as it looks currently.
There hasn't been an update from the team yet.
END OF UPDATE
Gordon stayed down on the field after the play and was writing in pain. As of this writing it isn't clear exactly what he's dealing with.
We'll update this page once there's more information.
Impact of Kyler Gordon's injury
Losing Gordon would obviously leave the Bears with a hole at the slot cornerback spot, which is even more problematic because Chicago is very short-handed at cornerback to begin with.
Not only was Malik Muhammad ruled out for this game, but the Bears don't even have Tyrique Stevenson right now after he suffered a hand injury that has him questionable to return.
Gordon's impact extends beyond just his coverage, though, as he has been a total menace in the pass-rush this season with a career-high four sacks.
With Stevenson, Gordon and Muhammad all sidelined, Chicago is deploying Cam Lewis in the slot and Elijah Hicks on the back end at safety. Clark Phillips will take over on the boundary.
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Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.