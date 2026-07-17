Chicago Bears Roster Ranking: Where Does Bears' Secondary Rank in the NFL?
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The Bears underwent a massive overhaul in the secondary this offseason. They lost both of their starting safeties in free agency and promptly replaced them with two players who seem like much better fits for defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's scheme, Coby Bryant and Dillon Thieneman.
They also added a potential starter and one of the biggest steals on day three of the draft via the fourth-round selection of Texas cover man Malik Muhammad. Chicago's new-look (and newly healthy) secondary is one of the biggest storylines to keep an eye on this season. Are those additions enough to fortify a unit that gave up the fourth-most yards in the league last season?
We compared the Bears' receiving corps to the field earlier this week, and they ranked among the 10 best units in the NFL. How does the secondary fare using the same criteria?
The rankings
1. Houston Texans
2. Denver Broncos
3. New England Patriots
4. Los Angeles Rams
5. Seattle Seahawks
6. Pittsburgh Steelers
7. Philadelphia Eagles
8. Baltimore Ravens
9. Chicago Bears
10. Indianapolis Colts
11. Cleveland Browns
12. Buffalo Bills
13. Jacksonville Jaguars
14. Green Bay Packers
15. Detroit Lions
16. Los Angeles Chargers
17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18. Minnesota Vikings
19. Carolina Panthers
20. Atlanta Falcons
21. Dallas Cowboys
22. Cincinnati Bengals
23. New York Jets
24. New Orleans Saints
25. New York Giants
26. Arizona Cardinals
27. Kansas City Chiefs
28. San Francisco 49ers
29. Washington Commanders
30. Tennessee Titans
31. Las Vegas Raiders
32. Miami Dolphins
Where they're trending: Upwards (especially with a healthier lineup)
Out with the old, in with the new. Kevin Byard III showed that he still has plenty of gas left in the tank last season, but he's still entering the twilight of his career. He'll turn 33 next month and is forced to rely much more on his instincts than his athleticism at this point.
Both Ryan Poles and Ben Johnson preached the importance of improving the speed on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, and they accomplished that goal at the safety position with the additions of Bryant and Thieneman.
The new safety duo is also much more versatile than their predecessors. Byard isn't nearly as much of a force near the line of scrimmage, while Jaquan Brisker is a straight-up liability in coverage. Meanwhile, the Bears now have two players who have experience lining up virtually everywhere in the secondary on the back end. They'll be better equipped to keep opposing offenses on their toes.
One area where the Bears could miss their veterans the most is in the leadership department. Brisker and Byard both thrive in that area. However, they might not rely on that leadership as much if Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon enjoy better luck in the health department.
The Bears also needed to replace Nahshon Wright this offseason, as they would regret not doing so if Johnson or Gordon were to go down.
While fourth-round selection Malik Muhammad would be hard-pressed to replace Wright's penchant for taking the ball away, he should hold up better in coverage than his predecessor. There's a reason Wright only managed to land a one-year, $5.5 million deal despite coming off an eight-takeaway season. He was occasionally a liability in coverage and was often as stiff as a board in man-to-man situations.
Tyrique Stevenson has become somewhat of a forgotten man, but he's the wildcard of the Bears' secondary. If he (finally) establishes an ounce of consistency, then he has a good shot of holding off Muhammad for the duration of his rookie season. With the 26-year-old entering the final year of his rookie contract, he should be extra motivated to do just that.
There is a significant amount of intrigue surrounding the Bears' secondary this offseason, but they should hold up just fine if they can manage to stay relatively healthy. Last year's disappointing season in the yards allowed department has led many to forget that Chicago's defense features a wealth of talent on the back end.
They probably won't lead the NFL in turnovers again, but I could definitely see them finishing near the top of the league in that department (largely because defensive backs coach Al Harris somehow didn't get poached this offseason).
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Jerry Markarian has been an avid Chicago Bears fan since 2010 and has been writing about the team since 2022. He has survived the 2010 NFC Championship Game, a career-ending injury to his favorite player (Johnny Knox), the Bears' 2013 season finale, a Double Doink, Mitchell Trubisky, Justin Fields, and Weeks 8-17 of the 2024 NFL season. Nevertheless, he still Bears Down!Follow jerrymarkarian