Top 26 Chicago Bears of 2026: Kyler Gordon's Health Could be the Key to Bears' Success

Nobody questions Kyler Gordon's talent. Not only is he one of the Bears' best defensive players, but he's also one of the league's premier slot cornerbacks.

There are, however, questions about his health. In fact, with him coming off the most injury-riddled season of his career, there have never been more questions surrounding his availability. Unfortunately, he got off on the wrong foot in that regard, as he was sidelined for OTAs and minicamp with a soft-tissue injury.

While Gordon is under contract through the 2028 NFL season, the Bears would save nearly $8.5 million by getting his contract off the books next offseason. That could be a path that they'd want to go down if he's once again plagued by injuries in 2026.

Still, if Gordon can manage to stay healthy, there's no denying just how much of an impact he can have on Chicago's defense. He landed at the ninth spot in our impact rankings for the 2026 NFL season as a result.

Gordon is one of Bears' top defensive X factors

Nov 24, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) celebrates a defensive stop on 4th down against the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Bears made Gordon the league's highest-paid slot cornerback when they gave him a three-year, $40 million deal last offseason. Honestly, it looked like a savvy move at the time. He was still getting better and had one year left on his rookie contract. If he had continued to improve in 2025 and put pen to paper after a few of the other nickelbacks that have since been signed, then they would probably be paying him significantly more in the long run.

Unfortunately, they were betting on him getting better. They weren't betting on him to suffer a myriad of soft tissue injuries and miss all but three games. The Bears were early to the altar, and they evidently got left at it.

Recency bias definitely isn't kind to Gordon, but it's easy to forget that he averaged 14 games played per year over his first three seasons. He also continuously got better over that span. There's a popular narrative that the Bears paid for damaged goods last season, but that's categorically false.

Dec 31, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Kyler Gordon (6) celebrates after making an interception against the Atlanta Falcons at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Few cornerbacks are more comfortable near the line of scrimmage than Gordon is. He's not only stout against the run, but he also brings an added element to the slot when pursuing opposing quarterbacks as an extra rusher.

Gordon was one of the only players Dennis Allen mentioned in his first press conference after becoming the Bears' defensive coordinator. Allen has always preferred versatile defensive backs during his days in New Orleans, and he had high hopes for the 26-year-old entering the 2025 campaign.

"Kyler Gordon is an outstanding nickel player," Allen said. "I have a vision for how we can utilize him."

If all goes as planned, Allen will (finally) get his wish of having the versatile defender in his defensive arsenal. There's no telling how much of an impact Gordon's presence will have on the defensive alignment.