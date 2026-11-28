Jeffery Simmons was the center of controversy both during and after the Week 12 game between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears.

During the game, there was a belief that Simmons was trying to emulate the Lions' snap count, which is against the rules and is something a player can get penalized for.

Then, after the game, Lions guard Christian Mahogany claimed that Simmons was indeed doing it.

"They're using -- they find out the snap count of the quarterback and they use it, and that's it. They use the words," he explained, per ESPN's Kalyn Kahler.

Simmons has since denied he did anything wrong and said he was only calling out if the Lions were checking out of a play.

No audio proof?

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) fires up the crowd at Soldier Field during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mahogany said that the NFL should be able to hear Simmons doing it because Lions guards were wearing microphones.

However, Kahler discovered that the league actually doesn't have access to that audio, which is instead owned by the network and usually isn't shared with the league. Kahler adds that the NFL did not comment on if it can review that audio.

"[NFL officiating and rules analyst Walt] Anderson says the league does not have access to the audio of the film, meaning Mahogany's assumption that the league could access the audio from the microphones the guards wear is likely incorrect," Kahler reported. "That audio is typically collected by the broadcast network and not shared with the NFL. The league office did not comment in response to whether it can review the audio from the Lions game."

If that's the case and the league doesn't get that audio, there will be nothing to prove Simmons did what the Lions are alleging, in which case Simmons isn't going to face a punishment even if guilty of the rule-bending.

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) reacts after a play against the New Orleans Saints during the second halfat Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the game, referee Shawn Hochuli went up to Simmons to have a chat about the accusation and told Simmons that he was fine as long as he wasn't mimicking quarterback Jared Goff's cadence, Simmons revealed to reporters after the game.

"First off, I have no reason to say, 'hut,'" Simmons said. "They don't even go on 'hut,' it's 'white-18, white-18.'"

"As a defensive lineman, if the quarterback checks, I'm allowed to say, 'He checked into a run.'" Simmons added. "... I mean, it's not my fault that your center jumped. I think that's literally the only time that I said something."

Not the first accusation

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) react after the game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kahler reports that Simmons was on the league's radar before the Week 12 game for possibly mimicking the quarterback's cadence in Week 7, when he was still with the Tennessee Titans.

In fact, he was featured in a video sent to officials on Nov. 4 that was made to raise awareness of the potential issue.

"Officiating might need to, especially on these short-yardage-type situations, where it looks like we're attempting to run the push play, we may end up having to adjust the positions of officials just to be able to better hear any potential sound that might be made," Anderson suggested.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield accused the Bears of "barking out the cadence" after the Week 9 game, but nothing came of that.

We would suspect officials will have a closer eye (and ear) on the Bears moving forward, but as of right now it's a he said, he said situation and that simply isn't proof.

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