During the Week 12 game between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions, there was a belief that Jeffery Simmons was emulating the Lions' snap counts, something that is against the rules.

Not only did CBS announcer and former NFL edge rusher J.J. Watt think Simmons might be doing it, something he pointed out during the broadcast, but Lions guard Christian Mahogany said after the game that Simmons was indeed doing it.

“No b******* and complaining. We had self-inflicted wounds,” said Mahogany, per Brad Galli. “The league can investigate.”

"Watch Jeffery Simmons. He barks a little bit or he says something right here," Watt said. "And that's when Scruggs moves. It's a little defensive line trick. You normally can't ever get caught doing it because people can't see you, but I think he is getting a little reason for Scrubbs to be dropping back."

We also saw the camera cut to Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who seemed to be indicating Simmons was emulating the snap count.

Jeffery Simmons appears to be yelling “HUT” and yelling things before the snap 😳



The refs called the Detroit Lions for TWO false start penalties because of it



WHAT ARE THE REFS DOING pic.twitter.com/8JqAmlkXLO — Crunch Time Sports (@officialctpod) November 26, 2026

Simmons fires back at Lions accusation

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) reacts after a play against the New Orleans Saints during the second halfat Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simmons was asked about it after the game and denied that's what he was doing. Instead, he said he was only calling out the Lions changing plays at the line of scrimmage.

"It's a lot of crying on that side of the ball when that happened," Simmons said of the Lions amid Scruggs' false starts, per CHGO Bears.

"As a defensive lineman, if the quarterback checks, I'm allowed to say, 'He checked into a run.' ... I mean, it's not my fault that your center jumped. I think that's literally the only time that I said somethin," he added.

At one point during the game, we did see an official approach the Bears defender and chat with him on the sideline, so it seems the referees addressed it with Simmons after Scruggs jumped offsides a few times.

"Lions center Juice Scruggs was charged with consecutive false start penalties, and it seems Jeffery Simmons may have played a role. The officiating crew spoke with Simmons and Ben Johnson on the Bears' sideline during the break," The Score's Chris Emma wrote during the game.

If true, Simmons was breaking a rule that results in a 15-yard penalty. The NFL puts the infraction under the "disconcerting signals" section of the rulebook.

That said, it's rarely ever called because hearing a player doing it in a stadium full of screaming fans is difficult.

But, as Mahogany said, the guards were wearing microphones, so the NFL will be able to hear if Simmons were actually doing it, and if so, he will get fined.

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