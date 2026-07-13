Caleb Williams among 6 Bears to Allegedly Have Madden NFL 27 Overall Rating Leaked

With Madden NFL 27 set to release next month, the widely popular video game should be putting out its player ratings soon. However, it appears some might have leaked out ahead of time, potentially giving us a look into how some Chicago Bears players are rated.

MUTLeaks on X was responsible for the unconfirmed list of the top 100 players by overall rating and quarterback Caleb Williams, cornerback Jaylon Johnson and guard Joe Thuney were all on it.

Thuney was the highest-rated player of the three, coming in at 96, which was tied for the 18th-highest mark among all players.

Meanwhile, Williams and Johnson were given an overall rating of 90, which was tied for the second-lowest mark in the top 100.

The top 100 rookies were also supposedly leaked and first-round pick and safety Dillon Thieneman was given the highest rating among Chicago's draft class.

Thieneman scored a 77, tied for the 14th-highest rating among all NFL rookies. Wide receiver Zavion Thomas and center Logan Jones scored a 72, tied for the lowest mark in the top 100.

Bear in mind, whether these ratings are real or not, they are subject to change during the season.

Caleb Williams on the Madden NFL 27 cover

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears quarterback has been confirmed as the cover athlete for Madden NFL 27, marking the first time a Bears player has graced the cover.

"I was super excited, super juiced. Excited to be the first Bear to be a part of this and the cover athlete," Williams said of being on the cover. "It's something like a wishing star, a shooting star, a dream come true. It's all of the above. Everything and more."

Williams shot multiple cover photos for the different versions of the game, one of which pays homage to Chicago Bulls and NBA legend, Michael Jordan.

"It was more of a respect thing," Williams said. "Bringing retro back, not letting people forget that and doing it on my side of the world of football. Paying respect to that and him and what he was able to do in Chicago. Just honestly wanted to bring that energy, that vibe back."

Williams' star is no doubt rising, and not just because of his Madden cover appearance.

Williams is coming off an impressive individual season in which he played well and led the Bears to a division title and playoff win. He also made the cut on ESPN's top 10 quarterbacks list based on opinions from his NFL peers.

Now, it's all about Williams taking yet another step forward in 2026 and taking the Bears to new heights in the process.