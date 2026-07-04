Ranking the Chicago Bears' Most Likely All-Pro Candidates For 2026 NFL Season
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The Chicago Bears are coming off their best season in 15 years. For the first time in a long time, there is real optimism surrounding the team in July.
While Ben Johnson is the most significant reason for serious optimism, their blue-chip talent on both sides of the ball also instills confidence in their chances going into the 2026 NFL season.
Outside of season-long awards given out at the annual NFL Honors event, All-Pro nods are the top individual accomplishment that a player can achieve. The Bears have a few players that stand a strong chance to win that honor this season. Which ones stand out from their peers with the best odds?
5. Jaylon Johnson
Cornerback Jaylon Johnson will be eager to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 campaign. He's off to a strong start in that regard, picking off two passes on the first day of minicamp. While practice reports from June should admittedly be taken with a grain of salt, that's still much better than the alternative where we'd receive word that Johnson was struggling to keep up with Chicago's young and hungry receiving corps.
The 27-year-old developed into one of the league's premier cornerbacks heading into the 2025 NFL season. While he's been drastically overshadowed throughout his career, he should benefit from the increased exposure that comes with the Bears being viewed as a legit contender entering a season for the first time in his career. He could earn the second All-Pro nod of his career if the minicamp performance is a sign of things to come.
4. Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams might've enjoyed a breakout 2025 campaign that saw him set a franchise record (and NFL record for a player under the age of 25) for comeback victories, but he's still only scratching the surface of what he can become. There is reason to believe that he should take another massive leap forward in year two under Ben Johnson.
The only reason he's not higher on this list is that he plays in a conference with a few All-Pro caliber quarterbacks. Matthew Stafford is the league's reigning MVP, and Jared Goff, Jayden Daniels, Brock Purdy, and Dak Prescott are all more than capable of stuffing the stat sheets. Still, Williams' sights are set a lot higher than an All-Pro nod. That honor is well within reach of the 24-year-old this season.
3. Darnell Wright
Darnell Wright has consistently gotten better with each passing year, and he's coming off a 2025 campaign where he officially cemented himself as one of the league's premier right tackles. There's reason to believe his upward ascension might not even be complete, as well. The fact that he played as well as he did despite tearing his Ulnar Collateral Ligament is a scary proposition for NFC North defenders.
The 25-year-old can make himself a LOT of money next offseason with another All-Pro nod under his belt. The NFC features a few quality right tackles, including Penei Sewell, who will be making his debut on the right side in Detroit. Still, Wright has a puncher's chance to make some noise in the All-Pro department if he repeats last season's performance.
2. Colston Loveland
Some might be surprised to see Colston Loveland this high in the list, but he earned the recognition with how well he performed to close the 2025 campaign. He became Caleb Williams' favorite target down the stretch and managed to set a record for most receiving yards by a rookie TE in the playoffs despite playing in only two postseason matchups. Much like his quarterback, he has somewhat of a limitless ceiling.
While Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze will be battling for the role of number one receiver (which will probably be an arbitrary title in Chicago's offense), Loveland is probably the one with the best chance to lead the team in receiving. I think he'll take the NFC TE baton from George Kittle in 2026. Loveland and Trey McBride will be battling for the title of best tight end in the conference for years to come.
1. Joe Thuney
Joe Thuney is one of the league's best offensive linemen, and his impact on Chicago's unit cannot be understated. Ryan Poles' decision to trade a fourth-round pick for him last offseason was arguably the best move he's made since becoming the Bears' general manager. He has consistently raised the bar for every offensive line that he's been a member of, and that was no different last season.
The 33-year-old might be entering the twilight stage of his career, but he clearly hasn't shown any signs of slowing down just yet. The inaugural winner of the NFL's Protector of the Year Award should have plenty of gas left in the tank. As long as Thuney stays healthy, he should be a near-lock to win the sixth All-Pro nod of his career.
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Jerry Markarian has been an avid Chicago Bears fan since 2010 and has been writing about the team since 2022. He has survived the 2010 NFC Championship Game, a career-ending injury to his favorite player (Johnny Knox), the Bears' 2013 season finale, a Double Doink, Mitchell Trubisky, Justin Fields, and Weeks 8-17 of the 2024 NFL season. Nevertheless, he still Bears Down!Follow jerrymarkarian