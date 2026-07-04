Ranking the Chicago Bears' Most Likely All-Pro Candidates For 2026 NFL Season

The Chicago Bears are coming off their best season in 15 years. For the first time in a long time, there is real optimism surrounding the team in July.

While Ben Johnson is the most significant reason for serious optimism, their blue-chip talent on both sides of the ball also instills confidence in their chances going into the 2026 NFL season.

Outside of season-long awards given out at the annual NFL Honors event, All-Pro nods are the top individual accomplishment that a player can achieve. The Bears have a few players that stand a strong chance to win that honor this season. Which ones stand out from their peers with the best odds?

5. Jaylon Johnson

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) lines up for a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson will be eager to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 campaign. He's off to a strong start in that regard, picking off two passes on the first day of minicamp. While practice reports from June should admittedly be taken with a grain of salt, that's still much better than the alternative where we'd receive word that Johnson was struggling to keep up with Chicago's young and hungry receiving corps.

The 27-year-old developed into one of the league's premier cornerbacks heading into the 2025 NFL season. While he's been drastically overshadowed throughout his career, he should benefit from the increased exposure that comes with the Bears being viewed as a legit contender entering a season for the first time in his career. He could earn the second All-Pro nod of his career if the minicamp performance is a sign of things to come.

4. Caleb Williams

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) scrambles against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Williams might've enjoyed a breakout 2025 campaign that saw him set a franchise record (and NFL record for a player under the age of 25) for comeback victories, but he's still only scratching the surface of what he can become. There is reason to believe that he should take another massive leap forward in year two under Ben Johnson.

The only reason he's not higher on this list is that he plays in a conference with a few All-Pro caliber quarterbacks. Matthew Stafford is the league's reigning MVP, and Jared Goff, Jayden Daniels, Brock Purdy, and Dak Prescott are all more than capable of stuffing the stat sheets. Still, Williams' sights are set a lot higher than an All-Pro nod. That honor is well within reach of the 24-year-old this season.

3. Darnell Wright

Nov 3, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright (58) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Darnell Wright has consistently gotten better with each passing year, and he's coming off a 2025 campaign where he officially cemented himself as one of the league's premier right tackles. There's reason to believe his upward ascension might not even be complete, as well. The fact that he played as well as he did despite tearing his Ulnar Collateral Ligament is a scary proposition for NFC North defenders.

The 25-year-old can make himself a LOT of money next offseason with another All-Pro nod under his belt. The NFC features a few quality right tackles, including Penei Sewell, who will be making his debut on the right side in Detroit. Still, Wright has a puncher's chance to make some noise in the All-Pro department if he repeats last season's performance.

2. Colston Loveland

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) runs after the catch as Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) defends during the second half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some might be surprised to see Colston Loveland this high in the list, but he earned the recognition with how well he performed to close the 2025 campaign. He became Caleb Williams' favorite target down the stretch and managed to set a record for most receiving yards by a rookie TE in the playoffs despite playing in only two postseason matchups. Much like his quarterback, he has somewhat of a limitless ceiling.

While Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze will be battling for the role of number one receiver (which will probably be an arbitrary title in Chicago's offense), Loveland is probably the one with the best chance to lead the team in receiving. I think he'll take the NFC TE baton from George Kittle in 2026. Loveland and Trey McBride will be battling for the title of best tight end in the conference for years to come.

1. Joe Thuney

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears guard Joe Thuney (62) blocks for quarterback Caleb Williams (18) against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) during the first quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joe Thuney is one of the league's best offensive linemen, and his impact on Chicago's unit cannot be understated. Ryan Poles' decision to trade a fourth-round pick for him last offseason was arguably the best move he's made since becoming the Bears' general manager. He has consistently raised the bar for every offensive line that he's been a member of, and that was no different last season.

The 33-year-old might be entering the twilight stage of his career, but he clearly hasn't shown any signs of slowing down just yet. The inaugural winner of the NFL's Protector of the Year Award should have plenty of gas left in the tank. As long as Thuney stays healthy, he should be a near-lock to win the sixth All-Pro nod of his career.