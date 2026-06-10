Micah Parsons Praises Caleb Williams, Then Fires Warning Shot at Bears QB

After Caleb Williams' breakout season in 2025, he's been a near-constant topic of conversation in the NFL world. From winning the Moment of the Year award at the 15th Annual NFL Honors to becoming the cover athlete for Madden 27, most fans and analysts seem to believe that Caleb Williams is on the very cusp of superstardom, and that one more season with Ben Johnson will make it official.

You can even count Green Bay Packers' linebacker Micah Parsons as one of Williams' believers. In a video posted to the NFL's official X account, Parsons is seen heaping praise on Williams for his 2025 season while also admitting that the 'Iceman' nickname and celebration "is super great". Parsons went on to say, "He really sped his clock up, he wasn't taking as many sacks, he felt confidence in the system. I always want to see people succeed, regardless of who they play for."

But it wasn't all love for Williams. Parsons also took the opportunity to issue a warning to Williams. "I got some[thing] for Iceman, for sure," Parsons said. "Where there's ice, there's also fire, and I'm the fire."

The Bears-Packers rivalry is hotter now than it's ever been

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams prepares to throw against the Green Bay Packers. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Over the past year, we've watched the smoldering embers of the historic Bears-Packers rivalry ignite into an inferno. The Ben Johnson-Matt LaFleur handshake saga, and the salty language Johnson used to describe the Packers, was a major talking point for weeks. And ever since the season ended, Packers players have been taking shots at the Bears to the media. Javon Bullard poked the bear, if you'll pardon my pun, back in March, and just last week Keisean Nixon tried to downplay the importance of beating Chicago, forgetting that he had called out the Bears ahead of their Wild Card matchup.

While Micah Parsons was quite genial in his assessment of Caleb Williams' breakout season, he hasn't forgotten that they're bitter rivals. He only got to play Williams and the Bears once last year before his season-ending ACL injury, and though Green Bay won that meeting, Parsons was largely a nonfactor, registering only one assisted tackle. The Bears went on to beat Green Bay in their next two meetings, including in the playoffs, and you can bet that not being a part of those games has gnawed at Parsons.

Packers fans are usually quick to point out that, had Parsons been healthy for those two games, things might have gone differently. However, Williams threw an insane touchdown pass in Parsons' face in their one meeting, so maybe the Bears would have won anyway.

Green Bay Packers DE Micah Parsons pressures Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bottom Line

It has to be music to Bears fans' ears to hear a division rival and four-time All-Pro pass rusher speak so highly of their quarterback, especially since he used the Iceman moniker that has come to define Caleb Williams. And even Packers fans will have to admit that Micah Parsons told no lies in his brief statement. Williams posted a strong season in 2025, and he appears primed for greatness in 2026 and beyond.

But Parsons is already great, and like he said, he's going to have something for Williams and the Bears. His recovery from that ACL injury may hold him out of their Week 5 matchup, but he'll certainly be ready for their Christmas Day showdown, and that could make for one of the best regular season games in recent memory.