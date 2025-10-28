More drama over which QB Bears defense will face could be ahead
Another backup quarterback for the Bears' defense to face? Another week of pondering who it will be?
They've probably had their fill of backups by now following the way Tyler Huntley took them apart Sunday in a 30-16 Ravens win, after wondering all week if they'd face Lamar Jackson. However, they're facing a backup quarterback this week no matter what. It's just that it's possible they'll face the backup's backup.
At Monday's press conference, Bengals coach Zac Taylor announced quarterback Joe Flacco suffered a shoulder injury late in the come-from-ahead loss by Cincinnati to Justin Fields and the Jets, and is experiencing pain in it.
Flacco left the 39-38 loss briefly Sunday but returned to finish it. So it stands to reason he could be ready by Sunday and they wouldn't need to turn to backup Jake Browning against the Bears.
Either way, the Bears are facing another backup as starter Joe Burrow lasted only two games before a toe injury that has him out until December. It's just that Flacco was the player the Bengals sought out in a trade with Cleveland after Browning struggled and lost three straight starts.
Browning had been extremely effective in 2023 as a rookie in seven starts following another Burrow injury, completing a league-high 70.4% of his passes at 8.0 per attempt. But he nosedived this year to eight interceptions, six TDs and a 70.5 passer rating in three losses before Flacco's arrival.
The Bears had experience with Flacco two years ago when he led a comeback win over the Bears in Cleveland, 20-17 in his 16th season. This season, he dramatically improved Cincinnati's offense and they beat Pittsburgh 33-31 while losing to Green Bay and the Jets.
Flacco has thrown seven Bengals TD passes without an interception and has a 100.1 rating with targets like Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Browning had a 70.5 passer rating before Flacco's arrival.
The Bears have usually fared well the last three seasons against backup QBs, except for two. Huntley beat them Sunday and had beaten them in his first career start in 2021. The last backup QB to start and beat them was Flacco in that 17-10 game.
They were 1-0 last year against backups and 2-1 in 2023, the loss being that game against Cleveland.
Bears cornerback Nick McCoy doesn't think it matters about facing a backup QB, and probably won't this week. It probably didn't matter Sunday as Huntley proved difficult to beat.
“I think it varies with the opponent," McCoy said.
He should know because he played a few months for the Bengals in his rookie year and faced that passing attack regularly in practice.
"Just knowing who those guys have on the outside, I know we are going to have to come play regardless," McCoy said. "It really doesn't matter who is at the quarterback position. They have some real guys on the outside. So, I really don't think it changes much for us in our room.”
Unless the injury report says there are questions about the health of Chase, Higgins, Noah Fant and Mike Gesicki as possible targets it probably doesn't matter as much.
Chase already has 70 receptions and 99 targets. So whoever the passer is, the target is already well known.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI