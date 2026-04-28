One Veteran Free Agent the Chicago Bears Must Sign In the Aftermath of the Draft

Have you heard the Bears didn't address their most glaring weakness in the 2026 NFL Draft, or have you been living under a rock?

If the latter is the case, then I'm sorry to inform you that Georgia Tech defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg, whom they selected in the sixth round. While the former Yellow Jacket is an absolute athletic freak, he isn't exactly going to help much with their pass-rush production off the edge.

Veteran defensive end Cameron Jordan, who played under defensive coordinator Dennis Allen for a decade, might be able to move the needle in that regard, though.

Jordan has got plenty of gas left in the tank

Sep 21, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is pressured by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (90) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Bears are fortunate that there are still a handful of pass rushers who could step in and make an immediate impact. Joey Bosa, Haason Reddick, and Jadeveon Clowney are just a few of the big names who have yet to put pen to paper this offseason: Calais Campbell would also make some sense if they want a space-eating behemoth on the interior. None of them are coming off a better year than Jordan, though.

At the age of 36, Jordan racked up 10.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss. It was a career renaissance after a few down seasons, and a sign that his tank is not on empty. Even in the twilight of his career, the eight-time Pro Bowler still has something left to offer.

They definitely shouldn't sign him to a multi-year deal, but I'd be surprised if anyone still available at this point in the offseason will get that type of commitment. It would only take a (relatively cheap) one-year prove-it deal to get him in the building.

He also knows the scheme well (and provides everything they need)

Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) against the Carolina Panthers during the pregame at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Remember when I said that Jordan played under Dennis Allen in New Orleans? Their careers didn't overlap for only a year or two. Allen coached Jordan as a defensive coordinator and eventual head coach for a DECADE. He was the team's longest tenured player after Drew Brees hung up the cleats.

Jordan has a firm grasp of what Allen wants to do on the defensive side of the ball. In fact, you could probably make the argument that no one in the league knows his defense better. He IS the profile of defensive ends that Allen tends to target. He's the prototype.

Nov 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) is stripped of the ball by. New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

While a 30-year-old Cam Jordan coming off three-straight Pro Bowls and a 15.5 sack season won't be walking through the door, they won't really need that guy. They need someone who can play roughly 50% of the snaps, set the edge against the run, and take pressure off their other pass rushers by keeping them fresh. They need someone who can allow Dayo Odeyingbo to play on the inside so they can hopefully get something out of that near-$50 million investment.

Jordan can do all those things. And he'd come cheap and ready to play. He's also a consummate professional who would quickly become another well-respected voice in their defensive line room. It would be a home run at this stage of the offseason.