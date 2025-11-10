3 duds that almost sunk the Bears in Week 10 victory over Giants
George Costanza from the hit 1990s sitcom Seinfeld once decided that every instinct he ever had was wrong. He vowed to do the exact opposite of what he would normally do in any given situation going forward, and it worked out pretty well for the bumbling oaf.
The 2025 Chicago Bears seem to have had this exact kind of epiphany. They keep finding ways to win games that they would have lost in previous seasons. From a blocked field goal to slip past the Raiders, to a 58-yard catch-and-run touchdown for the win, the Bears are doing to the rest of the NFL what had been done to them over and over for the last 15 years.
They did it again on Sunday, with Caleb Williams authoring a game-winning drive to cap an unbelievable Week 10 comeback win over the Giants. It was the kind of full-team effort that helps a locker room come together and create championship habits.
Well, it wasn't quite a full-team effort. A few players and coaches didn't seem to be pulling their weight during Sunday's win. These three names in particular will want to do some soul-searching before next week's pivotal matchup with the Minnesota Vikings and get back on track.
1. Olamide Zaccheaus
The speedy receiver has had some great moments for the Bears so far, but Sunday was just a brutal performance. Zaccheaus dropped multiple passes thrown his way, including an inexcusable drop in the endzone early in the game. Could Williams have thrown it a touch earlier to make the catch easier? Yes, but he still put the ball exactly where it needed to be for Zaccheaus.
At this point, one has to wonder whether the coaches have seen enough of the veteran as they begin their playoff push and if they'll turn to the electric rookie Luther Burden III.
2. Noah Sewell
Having a healthy T.J. Edwards was key for the Bears against the Giants, but getting surgery on a broken hand has sidelined Edwards for the foreseeable future. In his stead, Noah Sewell saw an increased workload on Sunday, and he struggled mightily. If there was an open running lane, a busted overage in the middle of the field, or a missed tackle, you could bet on Sewell being the issue.
Hopefully this was just a blip for Sewell, who showed much better potential earlier in the season. The Bears will need him to be at the top of his game against Minnesota next week.
3. Ben Johnson
It has to be said: Ben Johnson's playcalling was off all afternoon. I don't think it was a case of the head coach being flummoxed or outfoxed by Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, but it was just a bad game for Chicago's playcaller and I would imagine that he'll agree once he goes back and watches the film from Sunday's game.
Luckily for Bears fans, I don't think this is an issue that they need to worry about at all. Johnson has already proven to be a different kind of coach and playcaller than anything the Bears have grown accustomed to over the years. Johnson and the Bears will be just fine.