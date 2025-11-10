3 incredible stats from Bears' Week 10 win that bode well for the future
Ben Johnson had a 5-word message for the Bears after a back-and-forth win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9: don't apologize for a win. Even if it's ugly, even if you deserved to lose, you never apologize for winning football games in the NFL. That maxim had to be repeated in the Bears' unbelievable Week 10 comeback win over the New York Giants.
While most of the city celebrates its sixth win in seven games, some Bears fans are preaching caution. There are fans and analysts saying that barely defeating the 2-7 Giants shouldn't give anyone hope that the Bears can hang with a good team. There's a kernel of truth there. The Bears probably don't win Sunday's game had they played a more competent team.
But these fans and analysts are only looking at the surface level. If you pop the hood on this game, you can find some important stats that paint a rosier picture for the Bears in the second half of the season. Three stats in particular stood out to me as good signs for the Bears when they next play a playoff-caliber team.
1. Another zero sack game for Caleb Williams
Without looking at the box score, I thought that Williams had surely taken at least two or three sacks on Sunday. Imagine my shock when I pulled up ESPN's recap of the Bears-Giants game to find that Williams did not take a single sack for just the second time in his career. Through nine games, Williams has been sacked just 14 times, which puts him on pace for 26 sacks this year.
Remember, the Giants' Brian Burns entered Week 10 as the NFL sack leader. He's been an absolute nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. But against the Bears, he either couldn't get past Chicago's offensive tackles or couldn't bring Williams down once he got his hands on him. So Bears fans don't need to worry about other strong defenses; Williams and this O-line can handle just about any pass rusher.
2. The Bears had just a 3.7% win probability with less than six minutes remaining
When the Bears blew a 14-point lead to the Bengals in Week 9 with under a minute to go, their win probability plummeted to 14.1%. We all know what happened after that. On Sunday, the odds got even worse for the Bears as their win probability fell to just 3.7% with five-and-a-half minutes remaining, but once again, we all know what happened next.
To borrow the Han Solo line, never tell Caleb Williams the odds. Chicago's quarterback has more ice in his veins than is in the Chicago River in the thick of winter. As long as Williams is under center, the Bears have a fighting chance to win any game, and that should unsettle the rest of the league.
3. Bears pass catchers dropped at least six passes
This is a terrible stat for the Bears, but I'll explain why it's actually a good sign. According to Kevin Fishbain, a senior writer for The Athletic covering the Bears, Chicago's pass catchers were dinged for six drops by Pro Football Focus, the most by any team in a single game this season.
Every data and analytical site tracks drops differently, and, depending on which one you visit, you'll find that the Bears dropped anywhere from six to eight passes. It's a finicky stat that is prone to differences of opinion. But any way you slice it, the Bears had an inexcusable number of drops on Sunday that hamstrung the offense.
Williams could have easily thrown for over 300 yards and 3 touchdowns had his receivers made the plays that they're getting paid millions of dollars to make, and the Bears could have run away with a blowout victory. Olamide Zaccheaus stands out as the worst of the bunch, earning him a spot on the list of duds that almost sunk the Bears, but he was far from the only offender.
So why is this an encouraging sign for Bears fans? Because this will almost certainly not be repeated in 2025. These guys take a lot of pride in their craft, and they know as well as the rest of us that they failed their quarterback and their team on Sunday. Expect them to bounce back in a big way next week and to stay locked in for the remainder of the season.