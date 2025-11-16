4 players to watch in Bears vs. Vikings Week 11 game
Sunday's Week 11 matchup between the Chicago Bears (6-3) and Minnesota Vikings (4-5) will go a long way in determining how the NFC North will unravel over the second half of the 2025 season.
The Bears have a chance to announce their arrival as a contender for the division crown. The Vikings can reboot their season and salvage a once-promising outlook for quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
For the Chicago Bears to become the NFC North team that's on the rise and squash any chance that McCarthy builds second-half momentum, these four players must step up and have a strong performance at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.
Rome Odunze
Odunze ended Week 1's game against the Vikings with six catches for 37 yards and one touchdown, a solid but unspectacular outing. Since then, Odunze has become one of the NFL's most promising young wideouts. He'll be a focal point of the Bears' passing game on Sunday, and there's a good chance he'll need a few clutch first-down grabs and a touchdown (or two) to get the Bears across the finish line.
Theo Benedet
The Vikings possess a relentless pass rush headlined by edge rushers who can pin their ears back with the best of them. Minnesota will be without Jonathan Greenard, but Brian Flores' attacking defense will pose a threat to Benedet and the rest of the Bears' offensive line. Benedet has been fantastic in the run game, but is still gaining his NFL legs as a pass blocker. He could be the key to Caleb Williams having a quality game.
Austin Booker
Booker was lauded as one of the biggest steals of the 2024 NFL Draft, but after a lackluster rookie season that ended with just 1.5 sacks, Bears fans started rethinking that projection. However, after returning from injured reserve two weeks ago, Booker has the Bears' third-highest pass-rush grade on Chicago's defense and is already challenging Montez Sweat as the team's most explosive edge talent. With McCarthy still struggling to figure out NFL defenses, Booker could have a monster day.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson
The newest member of the Bears' defense, Gardner Johnson, has made a massive impact in his first two games. He has three sacks as a blitzer off the edge in Allen's scheme, and you can bet he'll be deployed in that role once again -- several times -- against the Vikings.