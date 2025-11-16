Bears vs. Vikings final score prediction: Will Chicago get revenge in Week 11?
The Chicago Bears (6-3) enter Week 11's game against the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) with an opportunity to make a statement -- a big statement -- in the NFC North.
Sure, the Vikings aren't one of the division's powerhouses in 2025, but for a Bears team that's transitioning from NFC North pushover to potential playoff contender, a convincing win over Minnesota would go a long way in building league-wide respect.
Sunday's matchup is especially important for quarterback Caleb Williams, who, for three quarters in Week 1's game against the Vikings, outdueled JJ McCarthy for three quarters. But McCarthy's remarkable fourth quarter led to a Vikings' 27-24 victory and the start of a frustrating narrative full of unfair criticism for Williams.
But it's Williams who's now trending as one of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL, while questions continue to swirl around McCarthy and his future as the Vikings' QB1.
Williams enters Week 11 with 2,136 passing yards, 13 TDs, and four INTs. Meanwhile, McCarthy, who's started four games, has thrown for 692 passing yards, five TDs, and six INTs.
Despite Caleb Williams' better 2025 season (so far), he'll face a tougher challenge against the Vikings' defense than JJ McCarthy will face against the Bears.
The Vikings rank ninth in passing yards allowed per game (191.7) and 14th in passing touchdowns allowed per game (1.6). Minnesota gets after the quarterback, too. They average 2.7 sacks per game, which ranks 12th in the NFL.
The Chicago Bears are on the other end of the pass-defense spectrum. Dennis Allen's group ranks 26th in passing yards allowed per game (240.3) and 29th in passing touchdowns allowed per game (2.2).
Advantage, McCarthy.
Still, if we've learned anything about Caleb Williams this season, it's that matchups don't matter when he's on the field. Down and distance doesn't matter. Late-game deficits don't matter, either.
Williams is a different quarterback than he was in Week 1, when he threw for 210 yards and one interception. Sure, he was fine in that opening week Monday night affair, but he wasn't the difference maker that he is now.
And it's that evolution that will make Week 11 a very different outcome for the Bears.
Brian Flores' defense will present challenges for Ben Johnson and Chicago's offense, but it won't be enough to prevent Caleb Williams from getting his revenge
In fact, Williams will be the game's MVP, throwing for more than 250 yards and 3 TDs in a Bears two-score win.
FINAL SCORE: Bears 27 Vikings 13