5 bold predictions for Bears vs. Vikings in Week 11
Fans of the Chicago Bears were treated to the best possible start to the 2025 NFL season back in Week 1 as Caleb Williams made an emphatic statement on the opening drive against the Minnesota Vikings. Unfortunately, the rest of that game and Week 2 went downhill for the Bears as they stumbled to an 0-2 start to the Ben Johnson era. But the Vikings are playing a much different Bears team on Sunday, and having won their first meeting doesn't mean this rematch will be more of the same.
After winning six of their last seven games, the Bears are currently tied with the Detroit Lions for first place in the division. You can bet they'll be motivated to keep the pressure on Detroit and perhaps put some more distance between them and the Packers. With so much riding on this game, here are five bold predictions for the Beras on Sunday.
1. Caleb Williams sets a new career-high for passing yards
After a rough patch coming out of the bye week, Caleb Williams appears to finally be settling into Ben Johnson's offense and put up arguably his best game as a pro in Week 10. Now he's got the chance to build on that, and I predict he'll do exactly that.
Williams' current career-high for passing yards in a game is 364, set in Week 3 last year against the Indianapolis Colts. He also threw for 340 last year in his first meeting with the Vikings. I think he can beat those marks on Sunday, as long as his receivers help him out with some clutch catches.
2. Tremaine Edmunds and Kevin Byard III both record an interception
Through 10 weeks, the NFL's 2025 interception leaders are a safety and a linebacker for the Chicago Bears, just like everyone expected. They've each hauled in four timely takeaways this season, and I expect both of them to add to their total on Sunday.
J.J. McCarthy was listed as full on Thursday's Vikings injury report, which means he will likely get the start in Week 11, and that's good news for Chicago's defense. The rookie quarterback has thrown six picks in four games so far and is completing just 53.7% of his passes. He could still become Minnesota's franchise quarterback but for now he's playing bad football, and Chicago's defense should feast on the turnover opportunities.
3. The Vikings get zero sacks
Not enough is being said about Caleb Williams' vast improvement in sack avoidance. After taking an absurd 68 sacks as a rookie, Williams is on pace for just 26 this year, and that's not all due to an improved offensive line. Williams is showing much better pocket awareness, a willinging to throw the ball away or check it down, all while still showcasing the magic that made him the first overallpick.
He's gone two games this year without a single sack, and I predict that Williams will make it three on Sunday, even while facing a blitz-happy Brian Flores defense.
4. Justin Jefferson hits 150 receiving yards
Not every bold prediction is a good one for Bears fans. The Bears are on the verge of getting Jaylon Johnson back ahead of schedule, but its unlikely that he'll play on Sunday. Without him, Chicago's secondary remains unequipped to handle a superstar receiver like Minnesota's Justin Jefferson.
After arguably the worst game of his career last week, expect Jefferson to be out for blood on Sunday and Chicago's defense will struggle mightily.
5. Bears win by three scores
Yes, the Bears are going to dominate in this one. Justin Jefferson will be a constant problem and keep things close early on, but McCarthy will toss at least two picks in bad situations and set the Bears up to build a huge lead in the second and third quarters off the arm of Caleb Williams. After back-to-back weeks of heart-stopping, last-minute wins, the Bears will comfortably cruise to victory on Sunday and should finally be taken seriously by NFL analysts around the league.