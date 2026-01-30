Kevin Byard III Named Bears' Defensive Player of the Year

Kevin Byard III successfully turned back the clock this season. He led the league with seven interceptions and made the Pro Bowl (which admittedly doesn't mean much nowadays) and the First-Team All-Pro team (which means a lot more) for his efforts.

This year marked the third time that Byard was named an All-Pro and made the Pro Bowl. It was also the second time that he led the league in interceptions, as he picked off eight passes with the Titans in 2017.

While Vikings safety Harrison Smith has not yet officially retired, many believe he has played his last snaps. Once he does hang up the boots, Byard will be the league's active leader in career interceptions (by a relatively wide margin) with 36.

On top of his impressive (or, again, somewhat impressive, in the case of the Pro Bowl nod) accomplishments this season, he was also recognized as the Bears Defensive Player of the Year by ChicagoBears.com.

Captain. Pro Bowler. NFL interception leader. All-Pro.@KevinByard is our 2025 Defensive Player of the Year🏆https://t.co/RV7QUmeQfX — gabby hajduk (@GabbyHajduk) January 29, 2026

Byard is certainly deserving of the honor. He was undoubtedly one of their best players on the defensive side of the ball this offseason. However, he might've had an even bigger impact as a leader. He firmly established himself as someone that not only defensive players but the whole team respected. It was a role the 32-year-old was seemingly made for.

Byard may have been rewarded for his efforts from ChicagoBears.com, but time will tell if their front office is willing to award him with a new contract extension. He is a pending free agent this offseason and, even at 32, will be in line for a hefty payday next month.

While Ryan Poles singled out Byard as a player they would like to resign during his year-end press conference, their back is currently against the wall in terms of their available cap space. They currently sit at negative $15 million and will need to make some wiggle room before they can do virtually anything this offseason, whether it be finding new talent in free agency or bringing back some of their own pending free agents.

I would be fine if the Bears let their other pending free agents walk this offseason, but they need to find a way to extend Byard. He proved that he still has some gas left in the tank this season, and his playmaking ability was on full display.

Byard absolutely should finish his career in Chicago.